The romantic celebration between Max Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet: their controversial love story

* The celebration of Max Verstappen and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet

Once he got out of his car and finished his celebration in solitude, Max Verstappen He was in a hurry to be able to go hug his loved ones and with all the people who helped him reach the title of champion of the Formula 1. There, in the first row among his relatives, the woman who has become a key piece in the emotional support of the Dutchman was waiting for him: his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, daughter of Nelson Piquet, winner of the World Cups in 1981, 1983 and 1987.

Still without removing his helmet or gloves, the Red Bull driver went straight to where his team was waiting. Among them the figure of Kelly stood out, who throughout the weekend followed with extreme concentration all the instances of the competition. The young woman worked like a magnet for Verstappen: They immediately merged into an embrace in which she could not – nor did she want to – hide her emotion and, exulting, she uttered several words into her partner’s ear.

Later, on her Instagram account – in which she has more than half a million followers – the daughter of the famous three-time world champion shared the congratulations that friends and acquaintances made her for the consecration of her beloved. In the previous hours he had uploaded a photo walking next to the Dutchman in the preview of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet, together at the Yas Marina circuit (REUTERS / Rula Rouhana)

The courtship between Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet, which was made official this year and which generated a great stir on social networks, would be one more color note for covers of gossip magazines, but it has an at least controversial component: she is not only the daughter of a motorsport glory, she is also the former of Daniil Kvyat, who shared Red Bull’s driver development structure with the Dutchman and they even had a good bond.

This is a story of competition above and below the cars. Daniil and Max have known each other for several years as they were partners in the Red Bull Racing driver development program. Those who passed the first instance called Red Bull Junior arrive there. It is the quarry of the Austrian team that is owned by the energy drink. From there came its greatest exponent, the German Sebastian Vettel, quadruple champion with this team between 2010 and 2013. Another reference of this training project is the Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

Daniil Kvyat, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen on a private jet. The photo is from July 2019 (IG: maxverstappen1).

Verstappen’s arrival at the Maximum in 2015 at just 17 years old was a revolution. He started with Toro Rosso (now Alpha Tauri), Red Bull’s satellite team. Kvyat’s poor start to the 2016 season prompted him to be replaced by the Dutchman in Spain, where he took advantage of the initial touch from the Englishman’s Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton and german Nico Rosberg and it became the youngest driver in history to win at 18 years, 7 months and 16 days. His success ensured his continuity in the senior team and Daniil remained in the junior team, but as the saying goes, “unlucky in the game …”

Personally, the Russian became champion in 2017 when he met Kelly, six years older than him. She is the second fruit of the marriage between Nelson piquet (F1 champion in 1981, 1983 and 1987) and Sylvia Tamsma. His older brother is nelsinho, former F1 driver and with a sadly famous episode, when in Singapore 2008, he crashed on purpose to facilitate the triumph of his then Renault partner, the Spanish Fernando Alonso. Then the Brazilian never again took place in the Maximum. However, his sister began to frequent the pits and little by little she earned a place.

Kvyat came to F1 after being champion of GP3 (current Formula 3) in 2013, a season in which he prevailed over the Argentine on the last date Facundo Regalia. Time passed and he with 23 and she with 29, began a relationship in mid-2017. “It all started in Monaco, during August and the F1 holidays,” Daniil said in a note with Motorsport. “We didn’t start right away, but about a month later we decided it was a good idea,” he added.

Kelly Piquet and Daniil Kvyat in Spain 2019. They smile for the ninth place of the Russian who gave points to Toro Rosso (IG: danydk1).

The Russian surrendered to the model of the agency Mega Model Brasil. They both began to show themselves together and they were very happy. She also works in the social media team in Formula E. In that category Nelsinho ended up and was its first champion in the 2014/2015 season. Meanwhile, Kvyat and Verstappen were part of the two Red Bull teams and had contact with each other and their companions …

Love grew rapidly, like the engine of a race car. To the point that in 2019 they were the parents of a baby named Penelope. It brought him luck, as he was born the night before Kvyat’s third place in Germany, on what was his second podium in the category. In China 2016, it got the same result. Daniil rebounded professionally and even rang to regain his seat at Red Bull. Meanwhile, he was going through his personal best …

But nothing is for ever. In March 2020, her relationship with Kelly ended. She was left single and Verstappen showed how fast he is also under the car. As on the track, he found a hole for the overshoot and drove hard. There was no need for DRS (a system that facilitates improvement). Nor was inhibited by being nine years younger than her and Cupid returned to do his thing in F1.

Nelson Piquet, Penelope and Max Verstappen. The Dutchman met his “father-in-law” in the preview of the São Paulo Grand Prix. The image is in the garage of the three-time F1 champion (@kellypiquet)

There are no details of when their relationship began, but Max separated from his ex-girlfriend, Dilara Sanlik, in October 2020… Two months later, Verstappen and Piquet found themselves caramelized. He traveled to Brazil to spend the New Year where he was received by her family and they were very happy on their Instagram accounts.

“Happy New Year to all! Let’s make 2021 a year to remember in many ways. I wish you all the success, love and happiness as I found mine, ”said Max. “Love is what makes the world go round. Happy New Year and lots of love “Kelly sweetened. Thousands of miles away, Daniil seemed to care little about the issue, who posted a photo toasting and emulating the Leo Di Caprio meme. The Russian lost his place in F1 and assured that “in 2021 I want to take a vacation …”

While Max was seen to be more mature this year as a pilot, without losing his aggressiveness when it comes to hand-to-hand with Hamilton, who won the title on the final lap of the last race. It is possible that this change in attitude is due to the relationship with Kelly, who is the one who usually shares the most photos of the couple on her Instagram account. Even the Dutchman was very happy with Penelope.

Full happiness for Verstappen, Kelly and Penelope (@kellypiquet)

The bond grew during the year and the highest point in the media was Verstappen’s triumph in Monaco, where Kelly went to greet him and his kiss on the helmet went around the world. When the category ran in Brazil last month, Max was invited to fully meet the Piquet family and even had a photo taken with his “father-in-law.”

Without losing his charisma and personality, Max looks more relaxed. She really enjoys Brazil, where she loves to show herself in T-shirts, shorts and flip flops. He found in Kelly his great love, a companion and a ground wire.

Max and Kelly look very happy whose relationship stomps in the F1 environment. The model was in the pits of several circuits, where she accompanied the pilot and both were the center of the flashes, since she is not just another couple. She has world champion blood and he, as of today, too.

MORE PHOTOS OF KELLY AND MAX

One of the first photos together, in the last New Year’s celebration (@kellypiquet)

Max Verstappen received the year in Brazil with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet (IG: maxverstappen1)

Max and Kelly look very happy (@kellypiquet)

Kelly and Max arriving at a circuit (@kellypiquet)

The couple in front of the Monte Carlo Casino (@kellypiquet)

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet on the main straight of the Monaco street map (REUTERS / Sebastien Nogier)

Kelly’s kiss to Max after his triumph in Monaco (@kellypiquet)

The couple at the gala prior to the Monaco Grand Prix (@kellypiquet)

Max was more relaxed this season with Kelly (@kellypiquet)

