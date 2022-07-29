The romantic exit of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo with the Eiffel Tower in the background: the details of the luxurious hotel they visited

Antonela and Leo in the hotel gallery (@antonelaroccuzzo)

After the tour with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Japan, Lionel Messi y Antonela Roccuzzo they met again and enjoyed a romantic outing at an exclusive hotel in the French capital, the Four Seasons George V Paris. She uploaded the photos and a video showing the place where they had lunch, which is located in one of the best rooms in the building.

“With the”Antonela wrote in her account Instagram and added the emoji of two hearts to the text. She wore a pink dress and he a sober gray suit, but without a tie and with slippers. They were splendid and smiled in one of the hotel’s galleries. But in his stories on said social network, Anto showed more details of the exit through a photo and a video of the place where they had their intimate evening.

The terrace is from the Penthouse which has a view of the Eiffel Tower and is one of the most luxurious rooms. “The stay begins with a breakfast on the terrace. As a backdrop, it includes afternoons spent relaxing in the sumptuous living room and private sunroom and concludes with a glass of champagne on the canopy divan on the bedroom balcony. price and leads to a reservation for a possible offer.

Anto on the terrace that is part of the Penthouse (@antonelaroccuzzo)

According to the hotel portal, the Penthouse is located on the eighth floor and is intended for two adults, but it has an extra bed. It measures 160 m², it has a king bed, a complete marble bathroom and a powder room for visitors. It has a 360-degree view of the city, where you can see the Eiffel Tower from a privileged position.

In addition, those who stay there have an espresso machine with complimentary coffee, safe in the room, multi-line telephones with voice mail, private refrigerated bar and other services.

The hotel has three restaurants – with five Michelin stars together – offering some of the best cuisine in France. In the The five, any of the dishes on the Signature menu costs 350 euros, not counting the drink. In the The George, the vegetarian or vegan menu amounts to 125 euros and other dishes for 70 euros. Meanwhile he The Orangeryoffers varieties of dishes with vegetables, fruits, as well as lobsters and other alternatives that range from 75 to 95 euros.

The Four Seasons Hotel George V opened in 1928 and is located in the Golden Triangle of Paris, very close to the Champs Élysées and has other spacious suites with views of the Eiffel Tower. It also has a new refined spa, an elegant pool and a patio to spend the afternoon with a glass of wine from our own cellar are some of the exceptional pleasures of our destination with historical value.

A few days before the start of the Ligue 1 season, which will start on Friday, August 5, Messi and Antonela enjoyed this exclusive hotel to celebrate the reunion after the tour of Japan. On Saturday, August 6, PSG will make their debut in the competition by visiting Clermont.

However, before the Parisian club will first dispute the first title of the season: the Champions Trophy against Nantes, champion of the Coupe de France, this Sunday in Tel Aviv (Israel). In a few hours, Messi can win another title and add a new star to his successful career.

