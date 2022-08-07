The romantic post that Rodrigo De Paul dedicated to Tini

The post that De Paul dedicated to Tini

The love story between Rodrigo DePaul and Tini Stoessel keeps fans of both enthralled. The footballer and the artist lived in Spain during the last weeks as he prepares to face the season with the Atletico Madrid.

The relationship is going perfectly, to such an extent that the 28 year old player He shared a photo with his partner on his social networks and dedicated a tender message to him: “Thank you for these days”wrote next to a series of emojis with hearts of different colors.

Although they had already shared photos together in their stories, It is the first post dedicated to his girlfriend of 25 years. During the last days, the midfielder of the mattress He decided to break the silence and provided a note where he clarified the judicial debate he has with his former partner – and mother of his children – Camila Homs, but also took the time to give details of the relationship with the singer.

“It is true that he is a very dear person, now I live him much more over there. It’s like I explain a little about the football environment to her, she explains a little about her environment. I see how the fans are, how they mobilize through the artist who became, on that side it makes me very happy. In relation to us, we are fine, happy, many unfortunately wrong things were said. One at the beginning says ‘well, it’s a media game…’, declared De Paul in America news.

De Paul’s photo with Tini

“It is true that whenever one bets on a relationship again, they have many projects, we have two lives that are quite difficult, each one has a special dynamic. We’re trying to get those paths to come together. Being able to continue projecting how nice it is happening to us, hopefully we continue like this”, He commented at the time about the future of the couple.

The sporting debut this season for the player will take place on next Monday, August 15 for the first date of the Spanish League: the Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid will visit Getafe in one of the three meetings that will close that opening day.

Tini is in the middle of his “Tini Tour 2022” which has dates in Argentina, but also in Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Spain, where the footballer currently lives. It has a scheduled date WiZink Center of Madrid for next September 25.

