The romantic walk of Eiza Gonzalez and Paul Rabil, the night of Beyonce and Jay-Z in Italy: celebrities in a click

It did not go unnoticed. Diane Kruger walked the streets of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, wearing a blue print ensemble with pink flowers. She wore black sandals and a Louis Vuitton wallet (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Romantic walk. Eiza Gonzalez and Paul Rabil walked the streets of New York. The actress wore an oversize shirt, black sandals and a red purse that she combined with the glass she carried in her hands; while the athlete wore a broken jean pants on his knees and a black T-shirt

Training Day. Camila Cabello played sports on the streets of New York. He first rode his bicycle and then continued walking. She wore a set of fuchsia top and leggings and a white jumpsuit tied to her waist

Romantic vacation. Beyonce and Jay-Z chose Portofino, Italy, to enjoy a few days of relaxation on the paradisiacal beaches. In addition, they toured the city and got to know the most exclusive restaurants. In the picture, when they came to eat at Portofino Da Vittorio

Shopping day. Leonardo DiCaprio and his Argentine girlfriend, Camila Morrone, toured the most exclusive stores on a New York shopping trip. The actor wore camouflaged shorts and a white T-shirt, and tried to go unnoticed by taking advantage of the use of a mask and a cap, while the actress opted for a total black look

Passionate couple. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were photographed during a romantic moment on the streets of New York

Hailey Bieber went to lunch at an exclusive New York restaurant. For this he wore a casual look: high rite jean, a thread sweater that he only fastened with two buttons, sunglasses and a black hat that he combined with his wallet and shoes.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer were photographed leaving a renowned coffee shop. The actress wore a jean and a white T-shirt, while her partner opted for a plaid skirt and a black T-shirt

Workday. Jessica Alba was photographed arriving for a business meeting at the Playa Vista, California office. He wore a gray suit that he combined with a white T-shirt, gold necklaces, purse and backpack

Katie Holmes was photographed when she was leaving a beauty salon where she had gotten a manicure. The actress wore a casual look: black pants, white T-shirt, beret and leather wallet. In addition, he wore his corresponding mask (Photos: The Grosby Group)

