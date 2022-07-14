The romantic walk of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo through Paris: the photo in front of one of the iconic monuments

La Pulga and Antonella returned to Paris and enjoyed an outing

Lionel Messi confirmed his commitment to Paris Saint Germain showing up for practices a week earlier than stipulated. your vacation in Ibiza are already part of the past and the For money took advantage of his free time during the beginning of the preseason to go for a walk with Antonela Roccuzzo in the capital of France. The Argentine crack and his partner used social networks to pose in front of one of the most important tourist spots in the city.

At night and in front of Arch of Triumph They were photographed in a romantic pose and Antonela accompanied the image with a red heart to share it on her Instagram account. After a few days in her beloved Rosario, Leo, the businesswoman and her children (Thiago, Mateo and Ciro) went to the Balearic Islands, in Spain, where they spent several weeks with Luis Suarez y Cesc Fabregas. To close and with the start of training, it is the City of Light where they currently live the selected destination to continue discovering new corners and experiences.

Meanwhile, in the PSG started a restructuring within the campus with the arrival of the coach Christophe Galtier. As reported The Teaminside doors exists “the strong will to reduce the workforce” and that the team from the French capital is studying giving a strong message before this weekend, when they take the flight to Japan to start a friendly tour in that country where they will play a total of three games between the 16th and the 25th of July to arrive in the best way at the start of Ligue 1.

The photo of the couple in front of the Arc de Triomphe

Another of the measures of the 55-year-old technician is that he would have chosen as the first goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarummaso the club has already started looking for a way out for its other star goalkeeper, the Costa Rican Keylor Navas. The new coaching staff, including the external football adviser, the Portuguese Louis Fields (who acts as an informal sports director), considers the Italian the bet for the futuredue to his 23 years, while Navas will be 36 in December.

On the other hand, PSG decided that they will not stop their starting central defender. Presnel Kimpembe if you receive an economic offer that suits both parties. With the aim of capturing a line of three defenders, the current Ligue 1 champion has been negotiating for some time the signing of the Slovak center-back Milan Skriniarbut the high demands of his current club, Milan, are holding back the operation, since in Italy they expect to receive a figure close to 60 million euros.

