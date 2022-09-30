The roof of a stand at the Colo-Colo stadium collapsed while it was full of fans

Accident in Colo Colo: a grandstand collapsed



What should have been a party day ended with a great scare and people injured. This Friday, fans of Colo Colo staged an incident during the traditional ‘arengazo’ in the Monument Stadium in the preview of the classic against Catholic University: A group of fans of the white team had an accident when climbing to the roof of the gallery in the Cordillera sector and they had to be helped immediately.

Everything was going as normal, with the followers of Colo Colo giving a great show for its players, with a fireworks show in between. The stands were a dedicated party for footballers. Until, from one moment to another, the typical songs were overshadowed by the accident.

The disaster happened because a considerable number of fans of the albo team unduly located themselves on a structure made of light material that gave in due to excess weight. Two advertising signs fell on the sector and the fear and tension were enormous among those present.

More than 15,000 Colo Colo fans gathered to harangue their team before the classic against Universidad Católica.

According to information from Chilean media such as Sports DNA y Thirdthe accident was attended by firefighters from the companies of Ñuñoa y the bravein addition to staff Emergency Medical Care Service (SAMU) which was in aid of injured people. The newspaper Third reported that there is “eight minor injuries and two fractured” but no one seriously injured.

“When we went up there was a comment that something had happened. If something happened, I hope you are well. Second, what has been said repeatedly, was said by several players from other clubs, insist that people behave. That on Sunday people come to cheer, that they enjoy this. Personally, it makes me a little angry to insist that people don’t do that, that they behave well, sometimes it’s a bit tiring when they don’t. It is for them and for us that we need all the parties to be present. I hope it doesn’t happen again”, commented the Uruguayan footballer Maximilian Falcon after learning what happened.

With the arrival of the ambulances to attend to the injured people and the chaos unleashed in this sports venue, the activity that had brought together around 15,000 fans of the “Cacique” in the preview of the classic. According to the portal The timethis incident could jeopardize the development of the match on Sunday, October 2 between the albos y crusaders.

