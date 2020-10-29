‘The Rookie’ Continues Production Despite Five Positive COVID-19 Cases

“The Rookie” is the newest present to be hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A complete of 5 manufacturing crew members on the ABC drama have examined constructive for coronavirus, Selection has confirmed with sources. Despite the outbreak, the present’s producer Leisure One has made the choice to proceed manufacturing, stopping briefly for a “deep cleansing” of the set.

A spokesperson for eOne confirmed that 4 crew members examined constructive on Oct. 21, adopted by an extra “unrelated constructive case” on Oct. 26. The studio says the 5 people in query have been self-isolating because the outcomes got here in, and different crew members who might need are available shut contact with them have been notified. Information of the constructive instances comes after ABC pushed the present’s third outing to later within the 2020-21 season, because it introduced the return of a number of different scripted sequence in November.

eOne says their actions have all been “in accordance with third-party medical well being and security protocols.”

This isn’t the primary ABC present to be blighted by constructive COVID-19 take a look at outcomes, as producer Sony Photos Tv shut down manufacturing on authorized drama “For Life” for 2 weeks, after a number of folks concerned with the present returned inconsistent outcomes.

“The Rookie” stars Nathan Fillion, with Alexi Hawley serving as author, government producer and showrunner. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg are government producers. eOne co-produces the sequence with ABC Signature.

Right here’s the assertion from an eOne spokesperson:

