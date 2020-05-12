The Rookie Showrunner Talks Finale Twist And How It May Play Out In Season 3

It’s going to place all the things to the check. As we had been contemplating what our cliffhanger could be, I really feel like the very best model of it’s you paint your self right into a nook the place the viewers is like, ‘How the hell is he going to get out of that?’ That is clearly what we’ll determine after we come again. Not that I haven’t got concepts, however it will be a problem, and the impediment is gigantic. Armstrong has a whole lot of credibility and respect contained in the division, and Nolan’s only a rookie. So it will be an enormous hill to climb for Nolan. However I believe that is the place the joy is. That is the place the enjoyable of that story will probably be on the opposite facet of the season.