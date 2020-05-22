The Rookie’s Nathan Fillion Reacts To Season 3 Renewal

Go away a Remark
The Rookie obtained some excellent news because of ABC ordering a renewal, which suggests John Nolan and Co. shall be again for a 3rd season. The present has gotten respectable scores over time, however the official order for The Rookie to return within the 2020-2021 TV season ought to come as a reduction for followers. Because it seems, star Nathan Fillion is fairly excited as effectively.
Within the wake of the renewal for Season 3 (which got here together with some dangerous information for a number of different ABC reveals), Nathan Fillion took to social media to share his response to The Rookie returning for a 3rd season:
Congratulations to among the most unimaginable expertise I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Forged, crew, writers, guests- it’s all a humiliation of riches and I’m actually grateful to be part of your staff. I’ll see you all in Season 3!
Nathan Fillion praised the total Rookie staff in his response to the renewal, and followers are seemingly feeling the identical gratitude because of the information that extra Rookie is on the best way after the Season 2 finale twist that noticed Fillion’s Nolan framed as a grimy cop by a former good friend who betrayed him.
The Rookie was fortunate sufficient to complete filming its full second season earlier than manufacturing shutdowns compelled early ends to different reveals within the 2019-2020 TV season, so Season 2 obtained to finish on the form of cliffhanger all the time assured to maintain followers on the sides of their seats as a substitute of one thing probably extra underwhelming. That mentioned, the profound betrayal within the penultimate episode would not have been the worst finale cliffhanger.
The framing of John Nolan that did find yourself closing Season 2 could imply that The Rookie will not should cope with Nolan being promoted too far out of rookie standing any time quickly, though the showrunner does have a plan to handle that potential downside. Resulting from his age, Nolan will in all probability all the time be the oldest rookie at each stage of his profession on the LAPD, assuming his LAPD profession can proceed after nevertheless the Season 3 premiere handles the cliffhanger!
Though The Rookie‘s return for Season 3 has been confirmed, there aren’t any particulars at this level relating to when it can hit the airwaves. ABC solely confirmed that The Rookie was renewed for the 2020-2021 season. The first two seasons debuted within the fall, however solely time will inform how quickly tv manufacturing can return to enterprise as traditional over the summer time. The Rookie is not precisely a small-scale present!
Regardless of the uncertainties about when The Rookie will return for Season 3 and the way it will resolve Nolan’s sticky scenario, the gif that Nathan Fillion selected for his celebratory Instagram put up says all of it:
If you wish to have fun the Rookie renewal by reliving a few of John Nolan’s adventures to date, yow will discover the total second season streaming on Hulu for now. In the event you’re extra within the temper for a Nathan Fillion repair, yow will discover the total collection of Firefly streaming on Hulu as effectively, though watching the total collection of Firefly will take much less time than The Rookie Season 2.
For some viewing choices coming to the small display screen within the not-too-distant future, try our 2020 summer time premiere schedule!
Add Comment