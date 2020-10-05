The Rose’s Hajoon Announces Enlistment Plans

On October 5, The Rose’s Hajoon made a publish on Instagram addressing his enlistment plans.

He confirmed his enlistment date and wrote to their followers Black Roses in each Korean and English. Learn the total publish beneath:

Hi there, that is The Rose’s Hajoon.

I’m writing right here to share some information with you.

Following Dojoon’s enlistment, I shall be fulfilling my army duties for my nation within the Air Power army band beginning October 12, 2020.

First off, I wish to thank our Black Roses for repeatedly supporting us with a lot love. It’s unlucky that we didn’t get to spend extra time collectively earlier than my army service however I’ll all the time cherish our recollections and return safely.

I’ll study and develop from this expertise and return as a extra mature, improved man together with The Rose and new music. Black Roses, all the time take care!

Once more, I wish to thank all of you who’ve proven love and help for The Rose.

I’ll miss you a lot.

Black Roses’ Black Rose Hajoon