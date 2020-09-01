The Rose’s Request For Contract Termination Denied By Court

The Rose’s company has acknowledged that the band’s request for contract termination has been denied by the courts.

In February of this 12 months, it was reported that The Rose despatched a certification of contents requesting for the termination of their contract with J & STAR Firm. The group listed allegations together with the company’s enforcement of an unreasonable schedule and issues surrounding their funds. The company refuted the band’s claims in an announcement and stated it might take authorized motion.

In March, The Rose launched an announcement explaining their stance on their contract termination request with proof of their claims, and the company then refuted these claims with an announcement of their very own. On August 24, the band launched the tune “Black Rose.”

On August 31, J & STAR Firm acknowledged, “In March of this 12 months, The Rose submitted a request for contract termination, citing causes together with excellent funds, injury of belief, and unique contract violations. Nevertheless, the court docket has denied this request.”

The company added, “Arbitration is presently underway by way of the Korean Business Arbitration Board. We try to resolve the matter in an amicable manner.”

