‘The Rosie O’Donnell Show’ Returns: The 11 Most Memorable Moments from the Coronavirus Fundraiser

“The Rosie O’Donnell Present” is again.

O’Donnell’s discuss present returned for one night time solely on Sunday to function a fundraiser for The Actors Fund, a company that gives quite a few providers for folks in want in the performing arts and leisure enterprise.

The night raised greater than $500,000, which included $100,000 from O’Donnell.

The 3.5-hour present, produced by O’Donnell and “Madame Secretary” star Erich Bergen, was broadcast dwell Broadway.com and the web site’s YouTube channel.

She opened the present by explaining she was internet hosting from her storage/artwork studio in New Jersey after which launched her former musical director John McDaniel.

She additionally insisted she didn’t need to discuss Pres. Donald Trump as a result of she needed to concentrate on folks getting via the pandemic. “We’re going to return via it,” O’Donnell mentioned.

O’Donnell’s first visitor was Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who recalled showing on her discuss present in 1998 with Lea DeLaria to advertise is first Broadway present, “On the City.” Titus Burgess offered the first musical efficiency by singing “The Glory of Love” adopted by Gloria Estefan from Miami.

Right here, Selection breaks down the 11 finest moments of the present:

1. Lin-Manuel Miranda mentioned he was engaged on “ending” the rating of the massive display adaptation of his musical “In the Heights.” He additionally talked about he had tickets for the opening of Broadway’s “Firm” on Sunday for Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday.

2. “Firm” star Patti LuPone mentioned she wasn’t positive if the present would return when Broadway re-opens, earlier than singing two songs, together with “Smile.” She additionally supplied a glimpse into her home. In the background of her shot have been a jukebox, a pinball machine and an old-school of rack of cassette tapes.

3. Idina Menzel admitted that homeschooling her 10-year-old son along with her husband has hit some bumps, particularly math classes about fractions. “He will get indignant and the thinks we’re simply so silly,” the “Frozen 2” star mentioned, laughing.

4. After mentioning that the live-action adaptation of “Little Mermaid” was placed on maintain, composer and songwriter Alan Menken mentioned that he wrote 4 new songs for the movie with Miranda. Behind Menken’s piano was a grandfather clock, a doable ode to Cogsworth from “Magnificence and the Beast.”

5. Brian Stokes Mitchell, president of the Actors Fund of America, highlighted current work of the group, together with paying a diabetic musician’s medical health insurance premium after he misplaced all his work in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The group’s habit providers are offering in-person counseling for folks in restoration however inside correct social-distancing pointers. “Many individuals live on the edge proper now and having a tough time getting by,” Mitchell mentioned.

6. Requested who a few of her favourite main males have been, Chita Rivera named Antonio Banderas. The two starred in the 2003 manufacturing of “9.” She recalled ribbing her buddies, “You got here to see the present, ‘9,’ however inform the fact you got here for Antonio.”

7. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick appeared collectively. “We’re doing quite a lot of cooking and laundry,” SJP mentioned. The two have been set to open in “Lodge Suite” after they completed a three-week run in Boston. “Broadway closed the day of our first preview,” Broderick mentioned. Parker mentioned they continue to be “optimistic” that the present will nonetheless go on in some unspecified time in the future.

8. In a pre-taped video, Andrew Lloyd Webber, who turned 72 on Sunday, sang “Comfortable Birthday” to Sondheim observe by one other video of Sondheim, whereas washing his palms, singing the identical to Webber.

9. Billy Porter, sporting a t-shirt emblazoned with O’Donnell’s idol Barbra Streisand (Randy Rainbow wore the identical shirt throughout his look), recalled enlisting the assist of The Actors Fund when he filed for chapter and didn’t have wherever to dwell. “I’m not embarrassed by that,” mentioned the “Pose” star, who appeared on the unique “Rosie O’Donnell Present” eight occasions, including, “Anyone can fall on laborious occasions.”

10. Gavin Creel revealed for the first time that he thinks he has coronavirus as a result of he has signs, together with a cough, complications and the lack of style and odor. He was in a current run of “Waitress” in London and discovered {that a} forged member not too long ago examined optimistic for COVID-19.

11. Barry Manilow closed the present. “I used to be listening to ‘Even Now’ in the bathtub yesterday and it was killing me in the finest means,” O’Donnell. The legendary crooner sang a few of his greatest hits, together with “Copacabana” and “I Made It By way of Rain.” “Thanks for inviting me in your present,” Manilow mentioned, including, “I hope you’ll do it once more.”

The Actors Fund consists of the Artists Well being Insurance coverage Useful resource Heart, The Profession Heart and The Friedman Well being Heart for the Performing Arts in New York Metropolis. It additionally supplies emergency monetary help in addition to providers for housing, habit and restoration and HIV/AIDS.