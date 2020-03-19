‘The Rosie O’Donnell Show’ to Return for One-Night Special to Fundraise Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“The Rosie O’Donnell Present” is returning for one night time solely, that includes among the largest names in Broadway.

O’Donnell will live-stream a particular on Sunday, March 22 at 7 p.m. ET, to profit The Actors Fund, which supplies sources to these within the leisure neighborhood in want. The particular comes after Broadway canceled all of its performances by means of April 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The performers, who will all take part from residence, embrace Sebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Erich Bergen, Nate Berkus, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Judith Mild, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Lea Salonga, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen, Adrienne Warren and James Wesley.

“Everyone who is aware of me is aware of that Broadway has been one of many brightest lights in my life for the reason that time I used to be slightly lady,” O’Donnell stated in an announcement. “It has additionally been the lifeblood of New York Metropolis for era after era. In spite of everything Broadway has given to the world, now – on this time of large want – it’s our flip to give one thing again. There is no such thing as a higher method to help this neighborhood than by way of The Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in.”

Brian Stokes-Mitchell, chairman of The Actors Fund, added, “As a result of social distancing is so necessary proper now, this superb profit is an unimaginable present of help to elevate spirits, convey us all collectively just about and assist The Actors Fund assist these in want. Now greater than ever, folks in our neighborhood are relying on The Fund’s very important companies.” He stated, “It’s crucial that we be there for these in want, specifically our seniors and the immunocompromised people who want our assist, in addition to these in monetary misery.”

“The Rosie O’Donnell Present” particular might be broadcast on Broadway.com and live-streamed on Broadway.com’s YouTube channel.