The Rough Injury Arnold Schwarzenegger Sustained On The Set Of Total Recall

They didn’t explode the window earlier than I hit the window with the gun, so due to this fact I minimize my wrist deep. And I needed to get stitched up throughout lunch break, which was at like midnight, as a result of we had been evening taking pictures. After I used to be stitched up and every thing, we hid the bandages, we pulled the jacket all the way in which to the entrance and taped it up so we do not see the bandages.