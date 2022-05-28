The round of 16 of the South American Cup was raffled: this is how the crosses were

The 2022 South American Cup has at least one representative from each Conmebol federation in its qualifying stage.

This Friday the draws for the elimination phases of the club tournaments organized by the Conmebol: the crosses of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and the South American. In the case of the second order competition, it is a historic edition because for the first time there is at least one representative of each of the 10 countries that make up the body that regulates South American football.

After the incredible elimination of Racing, only two Argentine representatives remained in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana: Lanus y Santa Fe Union. The Grana will have a difficult crossing because it has been paired with Valley Independentthe Ecuadorian team that won the 2019 edition by beating Colón. For his part, the Tatengue will have a duel with a history of the continent as Montevideo National. Both will define their home series and could only meet in the final, since they are on different sides of the draw.

Among the most interesting duels of this phase are the crossings of Chilean and Brazilian teams. The Catholic University will be measured before Sao Paulowhile Colo Colo has to face Porto Alegre International. The trans-Andean cast were third in the Liberators cupso they will have to define away against two of the best classified in the group stage.

The round of 16 of the South American Cup will be played between June 28 and July 7 (Photo: REUTERS)

The round of 16 of the South American will be played between June 28th and the July 7th. Meanwhile, the quarter finals are scheduled between August 2 and 11while the semifinals will take place between August 30 and the September 8th. The final definition of the contest will be with a single match which will be disputed October 1 in the Mane Garrincha Stadium (Brasilia).

SOUTH AMERICAN CUP – ROUND OF 16

• Deportivo Tachira (VEN) vs. Santos FC (BRA)

• National (URU) vs. FC Barcelona Union of Santa Fe (ARG)

• Catholic University (CHI) vs. Sao Paulo FC (BRA)

• Colo Colo (CHI) vs. Porto Alegre International (BRA)

• Deportivo Cali (COL) vs. Melgar (PER)

• The Strongest (BOL) vs. Ceará (BRA)

• Olympia (PAR) vs. Atletico Goianense (BRA)

• Independent of the Valley (ECU) vs. Lanus (ARG)

KEEP READING:

The best memes of the surprise elimination of Racing from the Copa Sudamericana: “la Gagoneta”, in the focus of jokes

The flag that recalled a famous phrase by Riquelme, the hostile climate against Teo and the podium of applause: the pearls of Boca’s classification

The fixture of the Professional League tournament was known: format, dates for the World Cup and everything you need to know