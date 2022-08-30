The route of a Venezuelan lieutenant who was escorting a FARC chief and now has spent a year in a military prison

DGCIM officials arrested alias Mascara

The officials of the DGCIM had located that the First Lieutenant (Ej) Walter Alejandro Gallego Delgado He was at the El Rey hotel, located on Muñoz street between Boyacá and Piar streets in San Fernando de Apure. They were tracking him because they had determined that he was transferring a command from the Tenth Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC)with an escort, and for this he used a macho Toyota and a truck. They executed his capture in May 2021 and, in the midst of a great mystery, alias Mask was sent to the Ramo Verde Military Prison.

Although the report of the officials of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim) states that the arrest occurred in the aforementioned hotel, An inhabitant of the area says that in reality the capture took place on a farm crossed by the Arauca River and that it belongs to a powerful friend of Diosdado Cabello..

When asked why the DGCIM officials change the place of detention, he explains: “Because they don’t want the herd that borders the Colombian Arauca to appear involved again. When alias Mascara was arrested, the military and police mobilization was immense and the news spread in the town, so it was known that he was brought from that ranch.”

They were sent to the Ramo Verde prison

Dgcim report

According to the intelligence report prepared by DGCIM officials, the hotel manager would have told them that the two Toyota vehicles they were looking for had been in the hotel since May 4, 2021 and that they belong to citizens staying in rooms 4 ,5,7 and 14, who at that time were enjoying themselves in the pool area consuming alcoholic beverages.

The officials of the DGCIM assure that around a table, of that hotel, there were four men and a woman, who refused to present their identity documents, but are physically searched; three of them finally identify themselves as Fidencio Abizay Tovar Hurtado, residing in Cabruta, Colombia street, Las Mercedes municipality, Guárico state; Luis Alexander Pulido Sulbarán, also from the same municipality; and First Lieutenant (Ex) Walter Alejandro Gallego Delgado, residing in the municipality of Atures, Amazonas, who was being requested for being linked to the FARC Dissidents, calling attention to the fact that he also has Colombian identification number 1,127,396,135 issued on December 4, 2019.

“When inquiring about the origin of it, he (Gallego Delgado) stated that he had Colombian citizenship because his father was of Colombian nationality and decided to recognize him, an unbelievable story.so it is presumed that this card was illegally delivered by the GEDO (Structured Group of Organized Crime) to help transport weapons, drugs, military clothing and vehicles between Colombia and Venezuela, ”says the Intelligence report.

The fourth individualHe stated that he did not have any documentation and said his name was Saúl Ramón Vera. When asked why he did not have documentation and what his nationality was, he took a nervous attitude and was unable to give a convincing explanation, so he was asked if he had any aliases, stating that he did not. When asking the other subjects, who were with him, they stated that they knew him by the alias of Máscara and that he was the one who hired the lieutenant for a sum in US dollars to take them all to Cabruta, Guárico state and other states, corroborating who is an active high-level member of the GEDO FARC-EP Dissidents.”

Alias ​​Máscara handed over the keys to the beige Autana van, plate AA891XN, “stating that the driver of the Toyota Machito, plate AA059MJ, silver, was not there and that he had the key; he is known by the alias Coni. Due to the investigations and telephone follow-up, this subject is identified as José Miguel Ruiz Hernández, CIV: 20,721,523, an active member with an important degree within the terrorist organization and to date his whereabouts are unknown ”.

The woman did not have an identification document and “said her name was Liliana Yulimar Cedeño Morillo, residing in the El Tocal sector, Lominos II urbanization, San Fernando de Apure municipality. She claimed to be the wife of Saúl Ramón Vera, alias Mascara”.

FARC dissidents have received heavy blows on the Venezuelan border

more than drugs

When Gallego Delgado was arrested there were many movements, calls from the military. By alias Mask nobody intercededas he tells Infobae a source who asked to remain anonymous”For security. Mascara allegedly moved seven tons of cocaine a month, from Apure”.

“About the one who said she was the wife of Mascara draws attention, because she and her cousins ​​were known in Apure for a prostitution group that recruits girls in gyms and provides services to people from the government and drug traffickers.”

“One of them is the wife of an agent of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin). The DGCIM uses them for bait; the group of those girls are a dozen at least”.

He describes Fidencio Abizay Tovar Hurtado as “a strong man from Cabruta. He remembers that this Cabruta route has become privileged for drug trafficking after what happened in La Macanilla”.

Saúl Ramón Vera was identified by his colleagues as alias Mask

The calls

According to what is revealed in the Intelligence Report that led to the capture of alias Mascara, of Lieutenant Gallego and the others, it all started at trace some phone calls made by Lieutenant Gallego Delgado, from two phone numbers where he reported that he would move from Amazonas to Apure to meet with someone who the Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim) interpreted to be a command of the FARC dissidents.

The account of Dgcim officials specifies that “in the framework of Operation Bolivarian Shield 2021 Lanceros de Apure, communications were detected through telephone numbers 0426-3451135 and 0412-0335005, owned by a military officer, where it was indicated that he would be transferred from Amazonas to San Fernando de Apure to meet with a high-level member of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia known as alias Máscara.”

They say that with said guerrilla chief “maintained communication, through the numbers 0412-8755668 and 0426-1004106, one of the lieutenants of Jorge Eliezer Jiménez Martínez alias Arturo Ruiz or Jerónimomain leader of the FARC-EP dissidents responsible for caches with weapons of war, transfer of active members to other states of the country, mobilization of narcotic psychotropic substances on a large scale by sea, land and air.

The Report adds that these activities of the FARC dissidents have as their objective “Obtain economic resources that allow them to finance and maintain the different fronts of the terrorist organization that recruits military personnel and police officers from the different components of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and citizen security from Venezuela to different states of the country such as Caracas, Aragua, Valencia, Bolívar and Amazonas constantly”.

They had determined that they would travel in beige Toyota Land Cruiser Autana vehicles and silver Toyota Land Cruiser hardtops. “Information is handled that this military personnel (Gallegos Delgado) is also used to capture other troops from the different components,” Dgcim officials say in said report.

The detainees, both Saúl Ramón Vera and Liliana Yulimar Cedeño Morillo, were in the hands of the DGCIM until they were sent to the Ramo Verde Military Prison.

