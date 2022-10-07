The route of the 5 most beautiful pink lakes in the world and the reason for its strange appearance

The beautiful pink landscape is given, in some cases, by the high saline composition and in others by some types of algae.

Los pink lakes are distributed all over the world. Are naturalmoving to look at and make you shudder for their beauty. In most cases your shades are due to a alga that produces organic pigments that give it that tone. Others get their stunning colors from a high salt concentration.

Here the route of 5 most beautiful to dream of traveling them:

This small lake of only 3 square kilometers presents a spectacular contrast between its pink color, the white of the salt on the shores and the golden dunes

Less than an hour from Dakar, the capital of Senegal, there is an unusual lake. The Retba (or Lac Rose, as the locals know it) is separate from the Atlantic Ocean just for a few narrow dunes and, as expected, its salt content is very high, is compared to that of Dead Sea and during the dry season it exceeds it in quantity of that compound.

Its distinctive pink color is caused by the dunaliella salina bacteria, which is attracted by the salt content of the lake. The bacterium produces a red pigment to absorb sunlight, giving the lake its unique color especially visible during the dry season, which lasts from November to June, and less during the rainy season, which runs from July to October.

Not many living organisms can survive in Lake Retba due precisely to its high salt content, which is why it serves mainly as tourist spot and for the salt production extracted by local people from the bottom of the lake only with his hands. It is then placed in baskets and transported to the shore where it is mainly used for preserve the fish. The lake has only 3 square kilometers and there is no major city along its shores. When visiting the lake, it is interesting to take note of the contrast of the mountains of salt that accumulate along the shore of the lake, the pink color of the water and the dunes of golden sand on the other side.

This Crimean lake, currently belonging to Russia, is known for its characteristic bad smell, but its mud has therapeutic qualities

It is located on the peninsula of Crimeabetween Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov. This pink lake also has a high percentage of salt. Its extraction is very popular despite the fact that the water smells pretty bad for which he received the nickname “Rotten Sea”. The Sasyk-Sivash lake, known as the pink Salt Lakes, is perhaps the abandoned place most beautiful in the world. This picturesque reservoir is the largest inland lake on the Crimean peninsula. It is located between the cities of Eupatoria y Saki, in the territory of Cape Opuk, an area that Russia currently considers its own, although it is in dispute with Ukraine.

just a little mound of sand separates the lake from Black Sea. This saltwater lagoon shallow covers an area of 500 hectares, the length is 14 km, the maximum width is 9 kilometers, the average depth is less than a meter. The maximum depth of the reservoir is barely 1 metro 20 cm. The lake, except for salt production, is famous for the fact that it is rich in healing mud.

Refering to sal, their medicinal qualities They were also awarded a gold medal at the Paris Exposition of 1912. This is the saltiest lake in Crimea – about 370 grams of salt per liter of water. The brine reserves in the lake reach 2 billion cubic meters.

The Sasyk Sivash is very shallow, barely 120 centimeters at its deepest.

The word “Sasyk” translates from Turkish as “rotten or smelly” and the word “Sivash” as “barro”. However, the value of this place outweighs the unpleasant name. From the XV century, the Crimean salt lakes supplied the entire Ukraine and the European part of moscow state of precious salt. In the middle of XIX century, the Crimean salt production increased significantly. The “White gold” was sent to Turkey, Syria, Greece and Bulgaria by water, through Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, by road. Salt production varies each year, but the average extraction is 10,000 tons.

Travelers arrive there for the scenery, but also to receive mud treatment. this mud dark gray and black It is used to treat a variety of diseases associated with metabolic processes in the organism.

The Hillier is located in an area of ​​Australia that is difficult to access by land. Best seen from the air

Located in Middle Island, it’s probably the pink lake most famous on this list. The most amazing part of water is that it is permanently pink. Even if you drink water in a glass, it will still be pink. Its shore is covered with accumulations of salt.

There are many theories as to why this lake It looks like gum fallen from the sky. The most credible theory suggests that it is due to the presence of the same microorganism which is found in its similar lake Retba, the Dunaliella Salina.

hillier lake it is difficult to access from land Due to the vegetation that surrounds the lake of the island. The best way to visit it is by organizing a private flight since Perth through one of the local tour providers and enjoy the beautiful panoramic flight over the lake that was found at the beginning of the XIX century and began to be used for salt extraction at the beginning of the 20th century.

This lake located in Turkey also has a high salt concentration. It is the second largest lake in the country

It is a saline lake that occupies a large area in the arid central plateau of Turkey, about 105 kilometers northeast of Konyaalso neighboring the provinces of Nigde and Ankara. Is he second largest lake in Turkey, after the lake Vanwhich is located at a height of 905 meters.

Despite its huge area of 1,500 square kilometers, during most of the year it is very shallow (in between 0,5-1 metro), especially during the dry summer months when the water evaporates in large quantities leaving a salt crust on the surface that reaches up to 30 centimeters. This salt is extracted, processed, refined and sold in the local market, thus becoming the major industry for the economy of the small towns in the area.

Not only is he largest salt lake in Turkey, but also one of the largest in the world. The density of water is 1,225 gr/cm3and the percentage of salt is 32,4%. It has no outlet and only a few shallow streams feed it, but they dry up in the summer when the weather is hot. experience deserves one day trip.

Located in the Valencian Community, this lake is characterized not only by its color but also by its colony of flamingos

It is very similar to Lake Hillier, but has a unique attribute of its kind: it is home to more than 2,000 flamingos. And train invites you to enjoy the heart of the Salt pans of Torrevieja In a journey of just over an hour through the Natural Park of the lagoons of La Mata and Torrevieja, located in the Valencian Community. The characteristic enclaves of the park are the unique pink lagoonthe ancient crystallisers of Chemistry and the immense mountains of salt, in addition to all the Flora and fauna associated with this wetland

The use of salt in the lake dates from the Roman times. Although it was not until 1803 when the industrial exploitation of the Torrevieja lagoon began. This site It is the first producer of salt in all of Europe and the most important salt mines in Spain.. Floating means are used to extract it, which allows the water sheet to be maintained throughout the year and, consequently, continuous production.

The experience of pink that mixes between the tones of salt and flamingos seems like an unreal design intervention.

KEEP READING

The 5 most mysterious towns in Italy: how they relate to The Chronicles of Narnia and James Bond

From Star Wars to the Hunger Games: 4 Incredible Abandoned Movie Sets You Can Visit

Beauty and the Beast: how is the hidden French town that inspired the creators of the film