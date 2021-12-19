The RPG Cris Tales is updated with a new playable character, a new ending and more content

This Colombian-style game has captivated audiences with original animation and unusual combat mechanics.

Cris Tales has risen as one of those little indie surprises in 2021. The Colombians of Dreams Uncorporated have caught the attention of JRPG lovers with a game that mixes beautiful animations and differential combat systems, but the studio is far from abandoning the title that they have managed to highlight so much. For this reason, they have launched an update that expands the gaming experience with new features such as a new character and a renovated colosseum.

Adri will specialize in attacks with turrets and other mechanical objectsIf you have played this installment, it may sound familiar to you Adri, who helps the player at a certain point in the adventure. Now this quirky inventor joins Crisbell’s team and becomes a playable character thanks to her knowledge of mechanics and robotics, which will give us the opportunity to explore new strategies. As expected, Adri will be able to combine his skills with the Crisbell’s temporary powers to attack enemies with turrets never seen in the game.

And the update holds more surprises for the players, because with the arrival of Adri we will also be able to explore a novel dungeon with exclusive enemies and we will have the opportunity to discover an unprecedented ending. Continuing with the latter, the Dreams Uncorporated team has added a cinematic to complement this new ending, so we can expect more animated scenes with their characteristic style.

Added to all this, Cris Tales too recovers his colosseum and opens the opportunity for users to test their strategies in different combats, something that comes from pearls to mix the powers of Crisbell’s time with the techniques of the rest of the characters. Finally, the development study ensures that fixed bugs in all versions of the game, although one particularly stands out reduction of loading times en Nintendo Switch.

In this way, Cris Tales focuses on improve user experience solving some of its most important problems and adding the most interesting content. All this, clearly, without losing an artistic style that has attracted the gaze of a good handful of players. Of course, we already told you in our analysis of Cris Tales that the game shines for many reasons, but it could have been a tribute even more powerful to the JRPGs.

More about: Cris Tales, Update, RPG and Dreams Uncorporated.