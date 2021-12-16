The RPG OMORI prepares its landing on Switch: a journey between two worlds with deep messages

OMORI has excelled at tackling sensitive issues through a fantastic adventure with turn-based combat.

Within all the amalgam of video games we enjoy today, there are some really brave. OMORI is one of them, as it dares to use a genre as well known as RPG to present sensitive themes and not suitable for all players. And now, having made a name for himself on PC, take the step into the field of consoles with Nintendo Switch.

The game has attracted attention since its Kickstarter in 2014, as it ended its campaign with more than $ 72,000 accumulated. And it is not for less, because its approach to the role and its surreal components have worked as a perfect setting to address issues such as depression, anxiety and suicide, so it could not be suitable for all audiences.

At OMORI, we are a “depressed otaku” who can travel between two worlds. There, we will find characters and enemies of all kinds that will help us to detect and understand some problems typical of our day to day, a depth that adds to particular mechanics like turn-based fighting with non-traditional moods in the genre.

Its creator intends to release OMORI on Nintendo Switch sometime in the spring 2022. In addition to this, the Indie World of the Great N has left us with some titles to which follow the trail, something that has happened with the crude Endling or the puzzles of the precious Aliisha.

More about: OMORI, Nintendo Switch and Indie World.