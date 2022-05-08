The RPG Outward Definitive Edition sets a date for its imminent launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Players who already own the base game and The Three Brothers DLC will be able to get the new edition for free.

Nine Dots Studios gave us in 2019 a RPG very special, a cruel and unfriendly one that reminded us of the true meaning of survival. The title managed to overcome the low expectations of its creators and exceed one million copies sold, and now hopes to have a second life with Outward Definitive Edition.

This edition will include new clashes unique in many of the dungeons, renovated areas with which the study was not satisfied, such as the Fortress of Gale and the dungeons under the old plateau, and will integrate the expansions in a more organic way, so that they are present throughout all regions of the game.

Outward Definitive Edition arrives on PC and next-gen consoles on May 17The two expansions: The Soroboreans and The Three Brothers are also included in the Outward Definitive Edition, which arrives on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on next may 17. As Gematsu has confirmed, it will only take the base game and The Three Brothers expansion to receive this new definitive edition for free.

The studio has confirmed the release date along with the new trailer of what they have defined as “the best way to experience Outward both for veterans and beginners“. If you don’t know the title of Nine Dots Studios, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Outward available: “An RPG that is worth trying. You may fall in love with him, or he may end up disappointing you, but either way it will make you see that it is not a typical game“.

