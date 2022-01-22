The RPG The Waylanders says goodbye to its early access in February and advances news

The epic Celtic story developed by the Spaniards at Gato Studio will go up in price for its full version.

Although it was scheduled for release in November, Gato Studio was forced to postpone the release of version 1.0 of The Waylanders until February 2 on Steam and GOG for PC. Now the Spanish team reaffirms its plans for the peace of its followers and advances details about the second act of the video game.

Saying goodbye to early access, Gato Studio raises the price of the RPG from from 34.99 euros to 39.99 euros. However, those who purchase the video game in its first two weeks on sale will have a 10% discount. On the other hand, and much to the regret of the team in charge, saved games They will be lost with this update as a viable solution for their correct operation is not found.

Many things will be different from previous experienceGato StudioWhat news does it bring? Until now, the video game had focused its attention on the Celtic era, allowing the exploration of colorful scenarios full of magic, but now the RPG sets its sights on the middle ages where stone has taken over the space of enchanted forests, and humanity has occupied lands once inhabited by mythological creatures. “The second act of The Waylanders is about rediscovery. From the changes on earth and the rise of new factions, to reincarnated characters and transformed companions. Many things will be different from the previous experience,” says Fernando Prieto, partner of Gato Salvaje.

In short, players will find themselves with a plethora of new weapons, armor, and other items to discover and equip their party with.

If you want to delve a little deeper into this nationally developed RPG, you can read the impressions with The Waylanders by Diego Emegé in 3DJuegos.

