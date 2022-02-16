The RTS Dune: Spice Wars limits the launch of its Early Access with its first gameplay

The Shiro Games team ensures that the game will receive updates on a regular basis.

the universe of Dune is very popular at the moment Dennis Villenueve has captivated audiences by adapting the original work of Frank Herbert to the big screen. It hasn’t been long before we see this imagination turned into a video game again through an announcement at The Game Awards 2021, which unveiled Dune: Spice Wars. Although the title had already advanced its Early Accessor for 2022, now specify the dates a little more.

Dune: Spice Wars will enter Early Access in spring 2022And it is that the team of Shiro Games has taken the opportunity to give this news along with a gameplay of the game, which further increases expectations for the game’s release. Following this line, the authors have ensured that Dune: Spice Wars will enter Early Access during the next springwhich will be accompanied by regular updates including multiplayer, more factions, and a full campaign.

Dune: Spice Wars revives the universe devised by Frank Herbert through mechanics of real time strategy set in a science fiction setting. Focusing on its argument, Shiro Games has confirmed that its game will be faithful to the original work and, therefore, we will again find ourselves with a galaxy in which spices are everything.

This isn’t the first time that Dune has inspired a video game product, as we recently discovered a Game Boy Advance title that is based on the Herbert universe. Beyond this, the Shiro Games team has already amply demonstrated that they have experience creating good titles with Northgard, a strategy game and vikings that surprised us by the depth of gameplay.

