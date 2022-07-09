The RTX 3090 is perfect for high-end rigs. And now we can take this MSI X Trio for less than 2,000 euros before Prime Day, its historical minimum

With the arrival of the current generation of graphics cards, the NVIDIA RTX 3000 family, a true gaming beast appeared capable of offering hitherto unprecedented performance: the RTX 3090. And although an even more powerful revision was later released, the RTX 3090 You, the basic 3090 is more than enough if we want to obtain the best possible performance in a gaming PC.

Msi Rtx 3090 Gaming X Trio 24G – Graphics Card (24GB, Gddr6X, 384Bit, 7680 X 4320 Pixels, Pci Express Gen 4)

The downside is that these high-end graphics cards have enormously high starting prices, which the stock crisis has only aggravated over the last two years. Lately the graphics cards do not stop going down, making them more affordable than ever if we want to release next-generation hardware.

And the RTX 3090, of course, was not going to be less: also with a cost not suitable for all pockets, now we can get this one from MSI for 1,742.85 euros on Amazon before Prime Day, its historical minimum. A price to keep in mind even now that it is reduced, yes, but equally an excellent opportunity for those who want to save some money when configuring your high-end PC.





At this point, the NVIDIA RTX 3090 doesn’t need much introduction. It has been with us for a couple of years and the RTX 4090 is already on the horizon, which promises a new twist in terms of raw performance. Even so, the RTX 3090 is, as we say, the second most powerful graphics card today. Which in many cases is not even worth using, having much cheaper alternatives such as the RTX 3080 or 3080 Ti. But if we want the best of the best, few candidates are better than the 3090.

With 24 GB of GDRR6X VRAM memory (yes, 24 GB), this graphics card offers unquestionable performance in any title on the market, however demanding it may be. Being able to move video games at 4K and high frame rates per second without breaking a sweat, even if we want to enjoy ray tracing. This particular build, the MSI RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio 24G, For his part, nothing is left by the wayside. And it has three fans, backplate rear, RGB and a cool design similar to what we see in other MSI products.