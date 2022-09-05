The RTX 4000 graphics cards have ballots to be delayed, or at least that is what a well-known insider assures

We arrive at the month of September, where NVIDIA is supposed to make its most important announcement of the whole year: when its new graphics cards, the RTX 4000, will be available. Already having indications about it thanks to leaks, it is speculated that they will be available around October , but maybe this is changing behind the curtain.

A well-known industry insider, llamado @harukaze5719, has thrown a good jug of cold water on us with one of his latest publications. According to him, his sources have informed him of a change in the calendar of the green team, which would make sure that their new products did not arrive when we thought.

We had already taken for granted that the RTX 4000 would come out in October, and many leaks pointed to that side, but this new information speaks of a delay of up to one more month, putting NVIDIA graphics in November of this year. The causes and consequences of this can be the sea of ​​​​curious.

To begin with, the most general idea of ​​why this delay has to do with the amount of surplus inventory that there is of GPUs of the current generation. This is not surprising, as the NVIDIA CEO himself called the gaming sector “complicated”. It is possible that this delay is created to apply discounts to the previous generation of RTX cards and get rid of this surplus before welcoming Ada Lovelace.

Again, speaking without official data, but taking into account the current scenario, this could make the green team sacrifice a month of advantage over AMD in the battle for the graphics card market. Denoting much confidence in their product, which has typically always been above that of the red team in terms of user base, it seems that NVIDIA prefers to get rid of stock than to have that advantage in the calendar.