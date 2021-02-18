The rude mistake by Bentancur that made Porto’s goal against Juventus possible: the bad memory that it brought to the Boca fans

Porto’s first goal against Juventus

Juventus, without Paulo Dybala from Cordoba due to a knee injury, visit to Porto in Portugal of his compatriot Agustín Marchesín, in one of the two games that give continuity to the round of 16 of the European Champions League. The match takes place in the stadium Of the Dragon, where the local quickly took advantage thanks to a rude mistake by Rodrigo Bentancur. Who took advantage of this mistake was Mahdi Taremi.

Still the first minute of play had not been completed when the visiting cast tried to come out playing from behind and below and a mistake left the Iranian striker served. Who was largely to blame was him Uruguayan midfielder who received free of mark in the crescent, but in the face of a rival threat entered his own area delivered a pass to the penalty spot, regardless of the proximity of Taremi.

Although the Polish goalkeeper of Juventus, Wojciech Szczesny, threw himself quickly with your feet, could not prevent the rival striker from scoring the opening of the marker. This mistake by Bentancur brought back very bad memories for Boca fans, who immediately mentioned the classic lost to San Lorenzo on the hour in 2015.

The other error by Betancur that ended in a goal, in Boca 0-San Lorenzo 1

At that time, the Uruguayan made a similar mistake, although outside the area and more open towards the left side. His pass to the center was captured by the forward of the Cyclone Mauro Matos, who scored the goal of triumph at 46 minutes of the second half. To make matters worse, this victory allowed San Lorenzo to overtake Boca and be the only leader of the championship.

Fortunately for the Xenzeize, and especially for that young midfielder, the team led by Vasco Arruabarrena recovered in the seven remaining dates and ended up celebrating the Championship of the 2015 First Division, three points above San Lorenzo de Almagro de Patón Bauza.

I kept reading:

Who is Matko Miljevic, the promise that three teams closely follow and is the new one targeted by Marcelo Gallardo

Diego Díaz, once again involved in a controversy: he imitated Falcioni’s voice and earned rejection on social networks

Kylian Mbappé’s threat to Jordi Alba in the middle of the game that travels the world

Controversy in Barcelona with Antoine Griezmann for his attitude after the bulky defeat against PSG