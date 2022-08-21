The rude mistake of the Chelsea goalkeeper that allowed Leeds to direct a surprise and unexpected win

*This was the rude mistake by Edouard Mendy that allowed Brenden Aaronson to open the scoring at Elland Road

It was an unexpected result. A surprise that captivated the Premier League. is that the Leeds Unitedwhich aims to achieve permanence and perhaps classify the Europa Leaguethrashed one of the candidates for the title: the Chelsea.

The team led by Jesse March got an unexpected victory for 3 a 0 thanks to so many of Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo Moreno y Jack Harrison.

Without a doubt, all eyes were fixed on the goalkeeper Edward Mendy, who had a day to forget and his production allowed the homeowner to open the scoring. The Senegalese made an unusual mistake when he tried to elude the striker at the 33 minutes of the first half and its limitations made the task of the American easier.

With the advantage in his favor and the psychic blow in those commanded by Thomas Tuchel, the white cast continued to hurt the unknown power of the Old continent and closed a great triumph through the conquests that continued through the Spanish attacker and the British figure.

With victory, the Leeds United was left as an escort Arsenal, which has an ideal score thanks to its three victories, in the same number of presentations. Instead, Chelsea added their first defeat of the championship and were relegated due to their only 4 units.

*The best plays of Leeds United’s win over Chelsea

Yesterday he Tottenham Hotspur, without the Argentine defender Christian Romero Due to an injury, he defeated at home the Wolverhampton by 1 a 0 and also closely follows the Gunners. The only goal of the match was converted Harry Kane, what his number meant 185 on the Premier League. What was striking was that the striker celebrated his conquest 10 years after his debut. After 286 presentations, the Prince Harry he turned in the top scorer in history with a single shirt, surpassing the Argentine Sergio Agüero, who in Manchester City added 184.

