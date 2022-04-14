The rude refereeing error that sparked the controversy: Sporting Cristal asks that the VAR be used from the first phase of the Libertadores

*The great controversy in the match between Unión Católica and Sporting Cristal

This Tuesday, catholic union won 2-1 in Chile in view of Sporting Cristal in a duel corresponding to the second date of Group H of the Liberators cup which was defined in added time for a penalty badly charged by the referee Leodan Gonzalez. From the Peruvian club they claimed then that the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) review the use of WHERE and implement it from the first instances of the continental contest.

It is that the Uruguayan referee sanctioned an alleged hand in the area of ​​​​the defender of the Peruvian team Percy Liza that he had actually hit the arm of Nehuen Pazplayer of the University of Chile who had gone to head in a corner kick. This unleashed the anger of Sporting Cristal who on Wednesday sent a letter to Alexander Dominguezboss of South American football.

“The arbitration ruling in favor of our rival has been evident in the final minutes of the match, ratified with the clear images of the match broadcast, which means a great affectation to our club, considering that a penalty was sanctioned against us, after a clear use of the hand of a team player rival ”, the Peruvian team maintained in its letter in reference to the controversial play. In this sense, he demanded “that the corresponding measures be taken and the necessary sanctions are given to the refereeing team that was responsible for this ”.

Also, the president of Sporting CristalJoel Raffo Oclese, who signed the letter, asked Conmebol “That all the necessary efforts be made so that the use of VAR is finally implemented as soon as possible in the competition. with the aim of reducing and/or eliminating the risks of committing gross errors”. It is that Conmebol has decided to use the technology from the round of 16, which is why it is more likely that this type of error will be more frequent in the group stage.

The penalty taken by Leodán González was converted in the 92nd minute of the game by the Argentine Fernando Zampedri and in this way catholic union added his first victory in the Group H who leads Flamengo with 6 units and has Cordoba Workshops with 3 already Sporting Cristal no points in two presentations.

“It is a penal inventing. The referee made it up”, Yosimar Yotún, one of the stars of the Peruvian team, said angrily after the match, adding: “We are a serious institution that never talks about the referees, but in this match they invented a penalty for us at the last minute that ruined everything we did . We are leaving very upset with what happened,” he added.

Sporting Cristal’s letter to Conmebol:

Sporting Cristal protests before Conmebol for the controversial arbitration ruling in favor of the U. Católica

