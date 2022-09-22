The rugged casting of Friends: which celebrities were left out and how they chose the most famous group of friends

Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Fox, Jennifer Aniston, Mathew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, the six protagonists of Friends

The synopsis they presented to NBC was just seven pages long. Marta Kauffman and your friend David Crane they had started working on the idea of ​​what would be one of the most popular series in history at the end of 1993. They used as a working title Insomnia Cafebecause they already knew that the story of those six friends at the beginning of their adult lives was going to bring them together each time in a bar with a name as New Yorker as Central Perk.

When they showed the development to the producer Kevin Bright, immediately smelled a success. The three of them went together to the meeting with the authorities of the television network, who did not take long to see that they had in their hands the embryo of something big, although it needed some changes. The script for the strip, which was internally renamed Six to One and later Friends like Us, underwent several changes. But it was clear that Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Monica Geller y Chandler Bing they were soon to come to life, and the team worked against the clock.

The casting was the cornerstone. The product could be very good, but it depended on the chemistry between the protagonists. And there was additional conditioning because, from the beginning, Crane, Kauffman and Bright sold the show as the first truly ensemble starring. as in music, the group was going to function as a whole where none would have a more prominent place than the rest. A band in which each instrument was necessary, but none was going to dominate.

That’s why it was important that none of the chosen actors were really famous, that no ego prevailed over the others in front of or behind the screen. In Generation Friends (2019), Saul Austerlitz reveals the difficulties of searching for the cast that ended up transferring their friendship from fiction to reality during the ten seasons on the set of Warner Bros. in Burbank, California, which over time would be baptized with the name of the Serie.

Retracing the steps of those weeks of frantic searching –there were only eight since NBC decided to work on the project until they had the full cast and they were able to start recording the first episodes– to find each character, Austerlitz discovers that the sitcom could have taken very different paths. Some even dangerous for its initial continuity. We don’t know what would have happened if any of the six friends were different, but now it seems impossible to even imagine.

Monica, for example, was not always Courteney Cox. The first option was Janeane Garofalo, who had just filmed the film that, together with Friends, marked Generation X, as it was translated for the Spanish-speaking public Reality Bites (1994). Everything happened in the same year, the Monica they were looking for was described as “tough, cynical, sarcastic”, “with the attitude of Sandra Bernhard o Rosie O’Donnell and the look of Duff (the VJ and model of MTV Karen Duffy, in an absolute reference of the time). Monica was, in addition to Ross Geller’s sister, a typical New York employee who had aspirations of opening her own restaurant; she had strong maternal traits though, so she was able to take care of her friend Rachel when she showed up at her apartment as a runaway bride.

Janeane Garofalo, Hank Azaria and Vince Vaughn, three of the actors who auditioned for Friends and were left out

Kauffman says that while they were writing the first scripts, they were listening to Monica all the time in Garofalo’s voice, which would most likely have given her a tougher character, perhaps to the detriment of her motherly side. If she had accepted the role instead of going for a permanent participation in Saturday Night Live, the ensemble they were betting on would have failed. Is that Cox y Jennifer Aniston they became friends almost at first sight, so much so that Aniston ended up being Coco’s godmother, the daughter she had with David Arquette in 2004.

And that is another of the things that seems impossible almost three decades later: it is not that they had not taken Cox into account, but that they thought of her for the role of Rachel Green. It was she who asked to do Monica. As Aniston herself recounted at the original cast reunion for last year’s May special, her own participation was in doubt. The casting team wanted her for the role of Rachel once Cox was set as Monica, but she had already filmed several episodes of a CBS sitcom – Muddling Through – that had not yet been released.

If it did well, Friends could lose Aniston with the first season airing. And they were not willing to give up an actress who seemed born to compose that character. Austerlitz’s book recounts the somewhat controversial strategy they used to retain her: actively betting on the failure of Muddling Through. When they learned that CBS was going to test the show in its summer schedule during the difficult Saturday night schedule, NBC brought out its heavy artillery. He put to compete in the same segment a special of films based on the novels of Danielle Steel. They knew female audiences would prefer the glamor of those romances to Muddling Through’s plot about an ex-con turned motel manager with family problems. NBC then sacrificed one of her tanks to give her one of the worst timeslots of the week, but won out the Rachel she needed.

Aniston, Le Blanc, Kudrow, Scwimmer, Cox and Mathew in 1993, shortly before the casting of Friends

Despite their idea of ​​a cast where each character had equal weight, the writers had originally thought of Phoebe (Kudrow) and Chandler (Perry) as “a bit more secondary” and “who would provide humor when necessary”. But Kauffman and Crane quickly realized that they brought much more to the table than that: “They became central to the group.”

The case of Ross is even more unusual: Crane and Kauffman did want from the first moment that this role was for them. David Schwimmerbut the actor had decided to move away from television. As Crane recounted in last year’s special: “When I tried to contact him, they told me he had dropped everything. He had had a very bad experience in another show and had returned to Chicago to do theater. We had to beg him: “We wrote this paper for you!”

Joey Tribbiani was originally going to be a snooty womanizer and also the central couple alongside Monica. They were looking for a typical gallant, who would fall for the maternal charms, albeit cynical, of his neighbor. But as soon as the tests began, it was evident that this character did not seem friendly to the rest. In Matt LeBlanc they found a guy who could laugh at his reputation as a ladies’ man and also be the laughing stock of the gang. An Italian seducer, sanguine… and without many lights.

The series debuted in September 1994 and was NBC’s tank for a decade (Photo: Warner Bros.)

But the competition for the role was tough. The producers first thought of Hank Azaria, who ended up being one of Phoebe’s first boyfriends in the strip. They also evaluated Vince Vaughn; although the actor who years later was Aniston’s partner in real life; he had something physical in common with Le Blanc, failed to fit into that circle destined to be perfect.

It seemed to the creators of the series that Le Blanc did not either, but an NBC representative intervened to give him another chance. In the test, despite what the script said, Matt gave Joey the tone of a simple boy but with a good heart that prevailed in the end. Something had to do with a minor accident he suffered the night before the audition. While rehearsing at his house with a friend, he overdrank and fell against a table, hurting his whole face.

He really was an unusual gallant with his bruises and his nose deviated from the blow. When they saw it, Kauffman and Crane decided to tailor the character to suit them. Again, we don’t know what would have happened if it had been left in the hands of another actor, but we do know that Le Blanc’s Joey is to this day one of the most beloved characters for fans of the series.

The series “Friends” was on the air for 10 years. For the last chapter, each of the protagonists won a million dollars

As Le Blanc himself would say to the former president of NBC and author of the book Top of the Rock: Inside the Rise and Fall of Must See TV (2012), Warren Littlefield: “There are only five people besides me who know what it was like to be a part of a show like Friends. Only five. David, Matthew, Lisa, Courtney and Jen. And that’s it. Lisa says it better than me: she says that he worked harder on the relationship with us than he did on his marriage.”

Kudrow told Littlefield that it was Cox that prompted them from the first moment to take care of each other: “Courteney was the one we all knew best, and she had done a special appearance on Seinfeld. She told us, ‘Look, I just did Seinfeld and they help each other all the time. They’re like, ‘Try this,’ or ‘This might be funny,’ so you guys feel free to tell me if I can make something funnier another way, too.’ There’s a code between actors, we don’t give each other directions, but she was giving us permission to break it, and we all thought it would be great. She also said: ‘We all need this to be something big. I know that I am the one who has already made television, but this depends on everyone’. She set the tone and put together the group. And that was definitive.”

It was not only about the forms, nor about the tone, but about the facts. Truly they worked as a team outside of fiction during the ten years that Friends was on the air. They entered the awards together in the same categories and asked to do choral notes instead of soloing on magazine covers. from the first season they negotiated their cachets collectively: They started off earning $22,500 for the pilot, and took $1,000,000 each for the final episode, which was followed by 52.5 million viewers in the United States alone.

The protagonists of Friends at the meeting that took place in 2021

The story of six 20-something New Yorkers fresh out of college with only themselves as a support network had taken the ensemble Kauffman and Crane dreamed of far beyond the set. So much so that although Aniston became one of the highest paid actresses of her generation During the course of the series,He agreed to always negotiate the same salary as the rest of his colleagues even if it meant losing money for her.

They lived up to the name of the sitcom: from its launch to the final episode, recorded in January 2004 and broadcast on NBC on May 6 of that year, there was never even a rumor of tensions between them; instead, they became true friends, a rarity in any casting of Hollywood stars, perhaps just because neither was such a thing before Friends.

According to Kaufmann, that chemistry was in the air since they recorded the pilot whose first broadcast marks 28 years today: “The first day that lyrics were shown, the six of us sitting together for the first time in the café, the atmosphere was already electric. I remember that when I saw them a shiver ran down my spine”.

