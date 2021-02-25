The Rugrats reboot to premiere on Paramount Plus with original voice casting

The rugrats They are back. Nickelodeon has announced that it will reunite the original voice cast for a new animated series.

In addition, it has been confirmed that the new series will change the original 2D animation of Klasky Csupó for CG. It will also return the cast to their original point of view, with all the protagonists of the Babies / Toddlers series. The series will debut on Paramount Plus, Paramount’s new streaming service, and the premiere will occur sometime this coming spring, following the launch of Plus on March 4.

You can see the official clip of the reboot below.

The series will once again feature EG Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil).

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the world, and this original version is one that we’re taking great care with and take great pride in creating for a whole new audience.”said Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation. “Having the voice of the cast behind these special characters is one of the essential pieces in making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to see this talented group bring them to life again.”.

The new series is also spearheaded by a team well known to fans of the original series, including executive producers Eryk Casemiro and Kate Boutilier. But there’s also Rachel Lipman as a co-producer and Kellie Smith (The Fairly Oddparents) as an online producer.

The Rugrats originally debuted in 1991, spawning a three-movie theatrical empire, nine television seasons, four Emmy Awards, and countless pieces of merchandise, including 27 video games.

On the other hand, this is a very interesting week for Paramount Plus, as it has been announced that it will also receive high-profile films such as Mission Impossible 7, A Quiet Place 2, a new division dedicated to the properties of Avatar: The Last Airbender and plus.