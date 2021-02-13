The rule changes that seek to streamline rugby and favor the spectacle

The regulation change seeks to give more speed to the game and that there is less dead time.

The Rugby It is one of the sports that tries to modify its regulations each season in search of permanent improvement. This year the objective is to give the game more speed and dynamics and that teams try to attack and score more points. New Zealand Y Australia they are pioneers in incorporating these modifications, every year they propose and use different rules that, if they pass the tests, can then be adopted by World Rugby. The oceanic will implement new laws in the tournaments that begin on February 26.

The newest modification is that the captain of each team will have the power to ask the match judge to check a play with video-ref if he thinks there was an infringement by the opponent prior to a try. The rule, known as “Captain´s referral”, Is similar to Hawk Eye used in tennis. The player will have 10 seconds to approach the referee and request a review. This can be used once per game; In case the player is right and changes the referee’s decision, he keeps the opportunity, otherwise, he loses it. You can also do it to see a possible foul play. What’s more, In the last 5 minutes of play, you may “challenge” the judge on any game action in which you believe there was an infraction or a regulatory error. For example, if there was a knock-on not seen by the referee during the game, the captain will have the opportunity to request that the play be reviewed.

Because of the pandemic, SuperRugby it could not be played in both countries and each franchise played an internal tournament with the other teams from their country. The SuperRugby New Zealand New Zealand and the SuperRugbyAU The Australian acquired the new rules for this season, as they did last year, in order to streamline the game and make it more attractive.

Players will be able to have more communication with the referee.

In Australia, if a match ends tied they will play two extra periods of 5 minutes, in case a team scores a penal or a drop, the game will continue until the agreed time is reached, but if someone manages to score a try, they will win the match (GoldenTry). A rule similar to the golden goal in soccer. Instead, in New Zealand they will play a single time of ten minutes, and unlike the neighboring country, the first to score points, even scoring a penalty, will win (GoldenPoint). If this rule were to be adopted by World Rugby, there would no longer be a division of points after a tie. Today, in Buenos Aires the tie gives two points to each team as in the World Cup.

Originally, if a player loses control of the ball forward and the ball enters the ingoal, the game is restarted with a scrum in favor of the defending team; the same happens if the ball is caught and it is not possible to support. Now they will resume the game with a drop from the ingoal, The non-kicking team must be standing on or behind the five-point line. ingoal. The Australians implemented this rule last year and New Zealand will adopt it this season. World Rugby proposed this change in 2016 but to no avail.

Another of the tests that will start in Oceania: there will no longer be ties, the matches will be defined in overtime.

For Australians, any poor start will be restarted with a free-kick in the middle of the court., as in the Seven. What’s more the restart time after a score is 30 seconds, unlike the 60 they had before. Teams may not delay the game with meetings or slow walks in the middle of the court. This will give more playing time and less downtime.

An expelled player will not re-enter but a teammate may replace him after 20 minutes.

A variation already implemented last year and that they will continue to use is the change in expulsion. If a player receives a red, he cannot return to the field of play, but his team may replace him after twenty minutes. In both Australia and New Zealand they believe that one less player is a disproportionate advantage, so they created this rule so that the game does not lose competitiveness.

The regulation is constantly being updated, although these rules will be used only in those tournaments and evaluated by World Rugby. Some may not be approved, but it would not be strange if all of them are adopted in the rest of the world in the coming years. Australia and New Zealand are pioneers in setting directions in this sport.

