The ruling party in Uruguay gave explanations for the case of drug trafficker Marset and the opposition called for the resignation of two Ministers

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay, Francisco Bustillo and the Minister of the Interior, Luis Alberto Heber, were questioned this Monday by Senator frontrunner Mario Bergara for the delivery of a Uruguayan passport to the drug trafficker Sebastian Marset while he was detained in Arab Emirates after being discovered with a fake paraguayan document.

According to both respondents, the procedure through which the passport was granted was carried out in accordance with current regulations and was within the administrative sphere, thus separating the political authorities from what happened. “Neither we nor the Foreign Ministry had information that Marset processed a passportI say this at the level of the political authorities,” Heber mentioned.

The session began at 3:00 p.m. on Monday and lasted until midnight on the same day. For several hours, different aspects of the case were referred to and the dismissal of the deputy director of the National Directorate of Civil Identification, Alberto Lacoste, was announcedfor having tried to speed up the processing of three passports —including Marset’s—, without notifying the portfolio.

It also transpired that the Uruguayan drug trafficker he had traveled through France, Turkey and Greece on a false passport before being detected in the United Arab Emirates. “We are not in the situation of someone who was relatively easy to catch. It was the same Europol that worked with Paraguay to put it on a red alert at the international level and block the airports”, mentioned the Minister of the Interior.

Meanwhile, the Broad Front presented a motion to withdraw confidence in both ministers questioned and that they take “a step aside.” In any case, he did not get the necessary votes and the ruling party said that the responses of both leaders were “absolutely satisfactory” and that “at all times they acted in accordance with the law.”

Dismissal of the deputy director of the National Directorate of Civil Identification

As confirmed by an administrative investigation, the deputy director of the National Directorate of Civil Identification met with Marset’s lawyer and did not notify the ministry of the meeting. Then, he asked that the passport process be expedited (EFE / Raúl Martínez)

in the interpellation The first dismissal was announced in the case of the drug trafficker Marset: it is the deputy director of the National Directorate of Civil Identification, Alberto Lacoste.

“On the occasion of the interpellation we were analyzing in depth and this Saturday we were approached with information that there had been an instance between Civil and Scientific Identification seeking to rush three passports, among which was Marset’s,” the Minister of the Interior reported during the interpellation , Luis Alberto Heber.

As confirmed in an administrative investigation, Lacoste met with Marset’s lawyer, Alejandro Balbi, and did not notify the ministry of the meeting. Later, He sent an email in which he asked to speed up the management of Marset’s passport.

Heber clarified that, although his performance failed to alter the process, “confidence was lost” for failing to notify the minister of what happened. “We are told that this is usual, it is common, I don’t know, I don’t care, I had not been informed,” added the hierarch.

The timeline of the events

Foreign Minister Bustillo had to present the chronology of the delivery of the passport to Marset, something fundamental and that generated many doubts and crossed voices between hierarchs.

Regardless of the criminal life that Marset had, the issue of the passport —and for what both ministers are questioned— would begin the September 10, 2021the day the Uruguayan was arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for trying to travel to Turkey with a false Paraguayan passport.

Four days later, the Paraguayan ambassador to Qatar, Ángel Barchini, informed the Uruguayan ambassador to the State of Qatar, Jorge Seré, about Marset’s arrest. I will be, meanwhile, reported the case to the Uruguayan ambassador to the UAE, Álvaro Ceriani.

According to Foreign Minister Bustillo, Paraguay warned “simply” that it was a Uruguayan soccer player arrested for carrying a false Uruguayan passport. It was requested “that consular assistance be given to a Uruguayan detained abroad, when he wanted to embark for Turkey. Assistance due to any Uruguayan”, added the minister.

Sebastián Marset was detained in the United Arab Emirates for more than three months (EFE / Raúl Martínez)

The September 20 the Consular Section confirmed that a verbal note had been received from the Embassy of Paraguay notifying that the passport was false. In any case, at no time was it reported that the Uruguayan was detained. One day laterthe Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carolina Ache, transmitted to the anti-drug squad that Marset was under arrest.

A month passed until the October 20 the consulate spoke by phone with the Uruguayan who was detained. In addition, they contacted Marset’s lawyer in the UAE, Ali Al Shamsi, and his representative in Uruguay, Alejandro Balbi, who initiated an “urgent procedure” to obtain the Certificate of Judicial Records (CAJ) of his client and thus be able to request the passport.

That same day, the General Directorate for Consular Affairs and Liaison instructed the Consular Section to take Marset’s fingerprints to verify his identity. Two days laterthe CAJ was issued and confirmed that the Uruguayan had no open cases in the country, starting the issuance of the passport.

The October 28, the Uruguayan consul Fiorella Prado traveled to the prison where Marset was being held and verified the conditions of detention, confirmed his identity and took his fingerprints. This visit would have been at the request of the family. On that date, Interpol reported that Marset did not have an international indictment, but that there was a pending whereabouts request. In addition, they recommended consulting the Scientific Police.

The November 24, the lawyer Balbi meets with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carolina Ache. As explained by the hierarch, the reason why Balbi requested the meeting was to consult the date on which the suitcase with the passport of his client left. “There is no more than that, this is the truth. Balbi never asked me for any paperwork and I would not have agreed either, ”he said. That day, the Scientific Police confirmed to the National Directorate of Civil Identification (DNIC) that Marset had no open cases.

Meanwhile, the deputy director of the DNIC, Alberto Lacoste, asked the Scientific Police to speed up three passport procedures: one of them was Marset’s. As it was known, Lacoste had previously met with the lawyer Balbi, without notifying the ministry, and for this reason he was dismissed from his position.

The November 25, 2021 A cadet from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs withdrew 295 passport books from the DNIC, including Marset’s, and the shipment was prepared in a diplomatic bag.

The November 29th Balbi asked again about the date on which the passport was sent and was informed that he had left on the 24th. “It had been stated that he was going to leave on the 24th and the passport arrived later. Hence, there is a computer error, that he appears as sent in the bag when the passport arrived at the Foreign Ministry on the 25th, one day after he left that bag, ”said Bustillo.

Balbi, for his part, requested another form of delivery to advance the date on which the passport would arrive. In this sense, he was informed that, with an authorization from Marset, a third party could deliver the passport.

The November 30 the Consular Section sent a letter of authorization signed by Marset before the consul and the passport was lifted by an official from the Balbi law firm. It was later handed over to a relative of Marset.

In January 2022 Sebastián Marset regained his freedom.

