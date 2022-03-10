The rumors around Pochettino, who is risking his future at PSG in the duel against Real Madrid for the Champions League

Poch knows that the season is played in the Champions League (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

“A reassuring clinical examination”, indicated the medical part that had published the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The magnifying glass of the French media, with all kinds of speculation about the presence of Kylian Mbappé and the absolute disbelief of the Spaniards about his injury, mark the context of tonight’s match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, and in which Real Madrid needs to win at least by a goal to force extra time.

The flashes of hundreds of photographers went off when Mbappé appeared among the last to leave the Bernabeu pitch yesterday, subject to exhaustive monitoring by the Spanish media, walking without apparent difficulty to join the group, all in gray clothing, before the gaze of the press -among which was included Infobae-, which was invited to withdraw after fifteen minutes, as part of the usual UEFA protocol.

If French media like The Team O The Parisianwho follow the day-to-day life of PSG, changed the information about Mbappé’s injury up to three times, first ruling him out for today’s game and then lowering the decibels until stating that the situation was already “reassuring” when the news approached. When the club issued the list of the delegation that would travel to Madrid, the Spaniards, especially TV, dedicated themselves to showing frame by frame the images of the moment in which Gana Gueye stepped on the striker in the last training session in Paris, and with a high degree of disbelief that this fault had caused him significant damage.

“Without a doubt, he is going to play,” said the specialized doctors summoned by the sports radio strips, which usually go at dawn. In the TV polls, Real Madrid fans were blunt: “he plays.” There was hardly any dissent on this.

It is striking the secondary place that it fulfills in this match Lionel Messinot only with his seven Ballon d’Ors, but for having been for so many years, and until just nine months ago, a very tough rival to Real Madrid, whom a columnist from one of the Spanish capital’s sports newspapers even asked to he will be stopped “civil or criminal” in the preview of a classic at the Bernabéu.

In contrast, the Spanish media give more space to the almost certain absence of Sergio Ramos, who played a few minutes at PSG and is already rumored to leave the Parisian team at the end of the season. The former captain and symbol of Real Madrid, in any case, only traveled with the squad because he wanted to be present and the coaching staff accepted him for the contribution he can make from his long experience in this kind of commitments and for his deep knowledge about how the Bernabéu stands react.

Some and others play half a season. Both leaders in each of their leagues and far behind their pursuers, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who will not be able to count on the German Toni Kroos but instead has in his place precisely a young Frenchman on the rise , like Eduardo Camavinga, complained about the nonconformity of many fans who always say “but” despite the team’s very good results in recent weeks.

In the other side, the installed rumor is that if he does not advance to the quarterfinals after tonight’s game, Mauricio Pochettino could cease to be PSG’s manager with immediate effect and if it would not be in the same locker room, the sports director, the Brazilian Leonardo, would inform him of the loss as soon as he set foot on Parisian soil. Beyond some results, the board of directors was never satisfied with his work.

A Santiago Bernabéu in total remodeling, with most of the sectors isolated from the public, with few accesses and with cranes everywhere, awaits Real Madrid and PSG. Before, at noon, the two boards of directors will comply with the lunch protocol, although the president of the French club, the Qatari Nasser Al Khalaiffi, acknowledges that there is “almost no relationship” between them. They represent different models (club-State against another in which the members -still- have a voice and a vote) and even acted in the opposite way in the recent attempt to form a new European Super League: the whites led the rebellion and the Gauls preferred stay within the UEFA system.

Just in front of the Bernabéu, on Concha Espina avenue, this chronicler went to ask a newspaper kiosk about a means of transportation and received an answer with an unmistakable accent: “I don’t know, dad, I don’t know much about here.” A fan of the “Dean”, Atlético Tucumán and River, proudly showed us the scarf that he still has for sale at the door of the beach bar, alluding to the 2018 Copa Libertadores final, played there, a few meters away.

KEEP READING:

The 3 big clubs in Europe that Ángel Di María could go to if he leaves PSG

Convincing statement by Mauricio Pochettino: “Messi, with seven Ballon d’Ors, is the best player in the world, and Mbappé is one of the applicants”

Kylian Mbappé’s reaction to seeing the new Santiago Bernabéu that excites Real Madrid