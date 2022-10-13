The Russian Army attacked Ukraine again and bombed civilian buildings with kamikaze drones REUTERS//Sergiy Chalyi

The Ukrainian authorities denounced that during the early hours of this Thursday there were kamikaze drone attacks in the region of Kiev.

The head of the administration of the kyiv region, Alexey Kulebareported the attacks against “one of the communities in the region, an attack with kamikaze drones,” as published on his Telegram social network profile.

Kuleba also said that rescue teams are at the scene of the attack, and asked citizens to remain in shelters until the alarm warns them that they can leave.

Ukraine also reported shelling in the city of Nicholas shiplocated in the south of the country.

The mayor of the city, Alexander Senkevichnoted that Nicholas ship was attacked “massively” by Russian troops, without specifying a balance of victims for the moment.

FROM the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky

“After the first night, they have massively bombed Mikolaev. A five-story residential building has been attacked”, Senkevich explained in a message on his official Telegram profile, after he had given notice at midnight of the air alarms for citizens to take refuge.

“The top two floors were completely destroyed.; the rest, under the rubble”, specified the mayor. The emergency services are at the site of the bombings to proceed with the rescue work, as explained by Senkevich.

In recent days, Russia has taken a change of strategy in the war in Ukraine, so that is targeting attacks on civilian areas and infrastructure. Moscow has taken this measure in retaliation for an explosion on Saturday that damaged the strategic Kerch bridge, which links Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

75 MISSILES

The capital of Ukraine, Kiev, y several cities in that country they were bombed on Monday morning by Russia and the Presidency urged the population to “remain in the shelters”.

The Ukrainian authorities denounced that kamikaze drone attacks were recorded in the kyiv region during the early hours of Thursday.

“Ukraine is under missile attackwe have been informed that many cities in our country have been attacked, ”an official from the presidency, Kyrylo Timoshenko, announced on Telegram.

The Ukrainian military said Russia launched 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday morning, with deadly strikes targeting kyiv and cities in the south and west of the country.

“In the morning, the aggressor launched 75 missiles. 41 of them were shot down by our air defense,” Ukrainian Army Chief Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny said on Telegram.

The first explosions in kyiv were felt around 0815 (0515 GMT) near the city center. Air raid sirens sounded several minutes before of the detonations.

In addition to the capital, attacks were reported in Leópolis (Lviv)in the west, far from the front line, as well as in Dnipro (center) and Zaporizhzhia (south). “They are trying to destroy us all, to wipe us off the face of the earth,” Zelensky said on social media.

Subsequently, the Presidency confirmed multiple attacks in different regions.

(With information from Europe Press)

KEEP READING:

More and more Russians investigate their Jewish origins to avoid the mobilization of Putin and flee to Israel

What impact could the annexation of the Belarusian army to the Russian one have on the war with Ukraine

NATO chief said bolstering Ukraine’s air defense is a ‘top priority’