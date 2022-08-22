The Russian army said it used the Kinzhal hypersonic missile in Ukraine three times.

FILE PHOTO: A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet equipped with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile flies over Red Square during a rehearsal for a flyover, part of a military parade marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the World War II, in central Moscow May 7, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia has deployed Kinzhal hypersonic missiles three times in the course of its “special military operation” in UkraineDefense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.

The Kinzhal missiles are part of a suite of new hypersonic weapons that President Vladimir Putin unveiled in 2018 in a bellicose speech in which he said that they could reach almost anywhere in the world and evade a missile shield developed by the United States.

Shoigu told state television that the missiles had proven effective in hitting high-value targets on all three occasions, hailing them as unparalleled weapons and almost impossible to shoot down when in flight.

“We have deployed it three times during the special military operationShoigu said in an interview broadcast on Rossiya 1. “And all three times he showed brilliant features.”

Russia first used the Kinzhal system in Ukraine about a month after sending tens of thousands of troops into its neighbor’s territory, hitting a large weapons depot in Ukraine’s western Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The Kremlin sent weapons and planes to its Baltic base

This week, The Russian Defense Ministry said three MiG-31E warplanes equipped with Kinzhal missiles had been flown to the Kaliningrad region.a Russian exclave on the Baltic coast situated between Poland and Lithuania, members of NATO and the European Union.

On Russian Navy Day late last month, Putin announced that the navy would receive what he called “formidable” Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles in the coming months. These missiles can travel at nine times the speed of sound.overcoming air defenses.

Meanwhile, artillery shells fell on a town near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant overnight and Russian missiles hit targets near Odessa, a Ukrainian Black Sea port and grain export hub, just days away on Sunday. Let the war last six months.

August 24 also marks the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from Soviet rule. and President Volodimir Zelensky, in a late-night video address, called for attention, saying Moscow might try “something particularly ugly.”

Russian authorities said Sunday they are investigating a suspected car bombing outside Moscow that killed Alexander Dugin’s daughteran ultranationalist ideologue who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine.

Although investigators said they were considering “every possibility” in finding out who was responsible, the Russian Foreign Ministry speculated that there might be a link to Ukraine, something a Zelensky adviser quickly dismissed.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system near the city of Lysychansk, Lugansk region, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

“Ukraine, of course, had nothing to do with this because we are not a criminal state, like the Russian Federation, and we are not a terrorist state,” Mikhailo Podolyak said on Ukrainian television, suggesting the incident was revenge. karmic” for supporters of the invasion of Moscow.

As Ukraine prepares to celebrate its Independence Day, embroiled in a war that has leveled towns and cities, has left thousands dead and forced millions to flee, military and regional representatives reported further Russian strikes against targets in the east and south of the country.

Especially worrying was the bombing of Nikopol, a city located across the Dnieper River from Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe that has been in the hands of the Russian Army since March.

Nikopol was bombed five times during the nightregional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram, adding that 25 artillery shells hit the city, causing a fire in an industrial facility.

Fighting near Zaporizhzhia and Saturday’s missile attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Voznesensk, which is not far from the country’s second atomic plant, have raised fears of a nuclear accident.

Local authorities also reported missile attacks overnight in the Odessa region.home to Black Sea ports that are central to a UN-brokered plan to help bring Ukrainian agricultural exports back to world markets.

(With information from Reuters)

