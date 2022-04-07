The Russian darknet Hydra, the largest in the world, is closed and the police seize 23 million euros laundered in bitcoin

Germany has dismantled a portal of the Russian Darknet, called Hydra and which is the largest “marketplace” in the world on the dark web. This is a setback for Russia in the midst of the war with Ukraine, since this portal was used to launder money from crimes, thanks to bitcoin.

The website was a stronghold for cybercrime and has survived for more than six years by selling drugs, copyrighted materials, counterfeit documents and illegal digital services. Cybercriminals also used the portal to launder stolen or extorted digital currencies.

After a tip-off, the German police have managed to seize their servers and has confiscated 23 million euros in Bitcoin. Many of the users are from Russia and also from Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, based on what is known so far.

USA: “it is a haven for cybercriminals

The news from the German police has come followed by an announcement from across the Atlantic. The United States announced a sanction to this same portal. Washington authorities have stated in an official document that “Russia is a haven for cybercriminals“.

“Today’s action against Hydra is in addition to the recent sanctions against the SUEX and CHATEX virtual exchange houses, which operated from the Federation Tower in Moscow, Russia,” they say from the White House. They say this is an effort to target those who “willfully disregard obligations to combat money laundering and financing of terrorism and allow their systems to be used by illicit actors.”

In recent months, several high-profile darknet markets have closed, but Hydra was apparently impervious to police attempts to stop it, according to the BBC. Hydra specialized in “same day delivery” services. Drug dealers hid packages in public places before informing customers of the pickup location.

Cover image: BBC