The Russian government seeks to have its own graphics engine and jump headfirst into the video game in fear of a paralyzed culture

The situation between Russia and Ukraine has not declined although its news has and how this conflict affects the game. The fight between the two countries and the invasion of the Eastern power has led many companies to cease their activities in the country while waiting for a better situation.

However, the constant and active blockade for several months has reportedly led the Putin government to draw up a plan to create an engine of video games. According to the independent Russian media outlet Kommersant, the Ministry of Digitization of Russia has confirmed that such talks are taking place, yes, everything will be supervised by Deputy Minister Maxim Parszyn.

The idea of ​​developing a proprietary engine of this type was supported by the Ministry of Digitization in an almost unanimousand the initiative was rated as “important and urgent”. According to the independent Russian media, the government would have asked certain development teams in the country, and some described the project as possible, but extremely difficult to implement. First, the Russian government would have to accept invest billions of rubles over the years, which already seems to be quite a difficult undertaking.

According to the experts, the Government would have foreseen a series of investments of capital depending on the project and its scale. In total, grants from this program are expected to be around 20 to 500 million rubleswhich translates into a number between 342,267 euros and 8,556,686 millions of euros To the change. Although the investment will ultimately depend on the Russian government, high-priority projects could receive up to 6 billion rubles —103.080.996 euros To the change-.

The unstable situation of the video game in Russia and the fear of possible blocking of the engine development studios Unreal Engine o Unity would have led the Russian Government to this ultimate decision. In fact, it seems that the Ministry of Digitization seeks to put a patch on this and avoid the abandonment of development artists with projects that will never see the light of day before the increasing sanctions to the country of Vladimir Putin.