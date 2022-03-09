The Russian gymnast who stood on the podium with the “Z” painted on Russian tanks in Ukraine spoke

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak stood on the podium with a letter “Z” on his chest



The theme took on global significance and the images went viral in every corner of the planet. The gymnast ruso Ivan Kuliak He burst into a series of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup with a makeshift “Z” on the chest of his clothing, a symbol of support for the war that his country’s army unleashed on Ukrainian territory.

The athlete from 20 years he performed his performance and then climbed to the third step of the podium with the insignia on his clothing. He was respectful before the Ukrainian anthem that was played to recognize the winner Illia Kovtun and then avoided being close in the photo of the three members of the podium. While the controversy over the incident spreads through the international media, Kuliak rehearsed an explanation on the subject.

“They told us to cover our flag. I did that”declared the gymnast on his channel Telegram according to the French newspaper The Parisian and the spanish Brand. “I just wanted to show where I’m from, that’s all and nothing more. I’ve never been afraid of consequences and I don’t want to hurt anyone. This ‘Z’ sign stands for ‘for victory’ and ‘for peace’. The Ukrainian athletes treated us badly, it had to be seen to be believed”said the athlete.

Kuliak sported an impromptu “Z” on his chest

His appearance in the World Cup series held in Doha (Qatar) accentuated the debate on the meaning of the letters “Z” and “V” that appear painted on various military vehicles of Russia that are advancing on Ukrainian territory. Beyond being an identification of the armies, the “Z” became a reference to support the Russian advance. the british daily Daily Mail explained that Russian politicians, activists and influential people wore this badge to show their support for the “special operation” promoted by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. He aside, he stated that t-shirts with the “Z” are sold in that country.

“They started this whole political movement. It was in response to this behavior that I showed up with the patch on my shirt. Ukrainians wrapped themselves in their flag and shouted “Glory to Ukraine” at the podium. According to the rules of the contest, this was not allowed, but nobody told them anything. They also demanded that we Russians be excluded, even though we had not said or done anything against anyone.Kuliak assured. the russian chain RT published an interview with the gymnast who spoke about the repercussions after the fact went viral: “I try not to pay too much attention to what is going on around me. I don’t feel any particular discomfort.”.

in your account Instagram He made a post in which he talked about his sports presentation: “No guys, I didn’t lose the gold, I won the bronze.” In the same test was his compatriot Aleksandr Kartsev, who did not display any insignia and simply wore a blue outfit.

The truth is that what happened in the competition prompted the International Gymnastics Federation to request the ethics office to be “open a disciplinary procedure” to the athlete after his “shocking behavior” in Doha. At the same time, he had already defined that Russian and Belarusian athletes, officials and judges they were not going to be able to participate in more than the authorized competitions as of March 7 and until further notice.

Russian soldiers on a BTR-80 tank advance on Ukraine, near the Crimean peninsula. (EFE/EPA/STRINGER)

