The Russian invasion of Ukraine was detected earlier by Google Maps: it has forced the deactivation of real-time traffic in the country

Sometimes we do not realize the power of the tools we use in our day to day life until these types of situations arise. And it is that a team of researchers was able to realize the Russian invasion of Ukraine even before being widely known by the publicand all this through Google Maps and radar images.

Dr. Jeffrey Lewis was surprised to see so much traffic at 3:15 in the morning on Google Maps, at which time, indeed, Russian troops began to invade Ukraine from the border.

An even more effective tool than we think

Too early for so much traffic, this professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California thought. And it is that on February 23 at around 3:15 in the morning, both he and his students noticed unusual traffic along the road from Belgorod to the Ukrainian border.

After Russian military vehicles and tanks were sighted in the same location by the Capella Space ground observation group, Lewis’s team was only required to keep an eye on Google Maps. “In the old days, we would have relied on a reporter to tell us what’s happening on the ground, and today you can open Google Maps and see people fleeing Kiev,Lewis commented for the Washington Post.

According @googlemapsthere is a “traffic jam” at 3:15 in the morning on the road from Belgorod, Russia to the Ukrainian border. It starts exactly where we saw a Russian formation of armor and IFV/APCs show up yesterday.

Someone’s on the move. pic.twitter.com/BYyc5YZsWL — Dr. Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) February 24, 2022

Traffic information will be temporarily disabled in Ukraine

This fact has served Google to temporarily disable this feature in Ukraine, in order to maintain the safety of their local community after consultation with the regional authorities. In this way, both real-time traffic and information about how full the country’s stores and restaurants are will no longer appear in the application.

To provide traffic information, Google uses real-time location data from your mobile device to map traffic conditions. Lewis commented via Twitter that all traffic displayed on Google Maps it did not come from the mobile phones of the soldiers in the military vehicles, but from the civilians who were trapped in the barriers.

Although it is not entirely clear if Google is sending SOS alert notifications through its app, yes. offer information about metro lines in Ukraine, some of which are being used as shelter. The company comments that since this crisis, the use of Google Maps has obtained a significant peak in Ukraine.