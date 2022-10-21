The Russian Justice opened a new criminal case against the political prisoner Alexei Navalny for “encouraging” terrorism

The Russian Justice opened a new criminal case against Alexei Navalny for “encouraging” terrorism and Nazism

The Research Committee of Russia opened this Thursday a new criminal case against the political prisoner Alexei Navalny for committing alleged crimes of extremism, terrorism and “restitution of Nazism” even though he is in prison since he returned to the country in January 2021.

“I can confirm that a new case has been opened against him,” said Navalni’s lawyer, Vadim Kobzevto the news agency Interfax. Navalni was accused of various crimes such as spreading propaganda linked to the terrorismfinance extremist activities and restitution of Nazism.

After hearing the news of a new charge against him, the Russian opponent reacted sarcastically and expressed on his Twitter account: “I am a genius from another world. Everyone believed that he was isolated in a prison for two years, but it turns out that he was committing crimes continuously”.

“Fortunately, the Investigative Committee has been vigilant and nothing has been missed. I have received a formal notification about a new criminal case against me because during my time in prison I have promoted terrorism, urged to commit extremist acts, financed extremist activities and restored Nazism,” Navalni said ironically.

He stated that “rarely has a criminal done as much being free as he has been behind bars.” “The only thing that overshadows my actions is that I have supposedly had accomplices. I am a leader of a criminal group and they follow my orders,” he said wryly.

For her part, Navalny’s spokeswoman, Count Yarmish, confirmed the new case and said that investigators “consider that he continues to lead an extremist community from a penal colony.”

Last March, the court of Lefortovoin Moscow, condemned Alexei Navalny to nine years in prison and imposed a fine of 20,000 euros against him after finding him guilty of fraud and contempt of court.

At that time, the Investigative Committee accused both Navalni and his “accomplices” of stealing funds for about 43,000 euros from four citizens. Navalny is serving his sentence in a prison in Melehovoin the Vladimir region.

Last month International Amnesty stressed his concern about the prison conditions of Alexei Navalnywhere he is receiving “cruel, inhuman and degrading” treatment by Russian prison authorities.

According to the agency’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Marie StruthersRussia carries out “repeated efforts” to isolate Navalny, as other prisoners are prohibited from talking to him or even looking at him.

“Alexei Navalny is not allowed confidential meetings with his lawyer. His health and well-being are at serious risk, and this amounts to cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment,” Struthers warned.

International Amnesty accused the Russian prison authorities of using “cruel methods” in order to “try to break the spirit” of Navalny and making his time in prison “unbearable, humiliating and dehumanizing”.

“We demand the immediate and unconditional release of prisoner of conscience Alexei Navalny and the accountability of all those responsible for his illegal imprisonment and ill-treatment,” concluded Struthers.

