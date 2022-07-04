The Russian Nepomniachtchi hit the ground running in Madrid: he won the Chess Candidacy Tournament and will challenge Magnus Carlsen again

Nepomniachtchi already faced Carlsen at the end of 2021

Out of all prognosis, the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi (who will turn 32 on the 14th of this month) hit the ground running and won the Candidates Tournament 2022 which took place at the Palacio de Saloña, in Madrid, with 500,000 euros in prizes. After a brilliant, undefeated performance (with 5 wins and 8 draws) and one day before the end of the event, which brought together eight of the 16 best chess players on the planet, the Russian grandmaster and current world runner-up won the place and the right to challenge again – the previous time was in Dubai in 2021 – the Norwegian monarch Magnus Carlsen, in a match scheduled for 14 games that would take place (at a venue to be designated) next April. The unforeseen outcome that led to the classification of a Russian chess player in the final of a World Cup, in the midst of a war conflict with political, social consequences and economic sanctions that prevent the sponsorship of companies with capital from that country, added to the demotivation of the world champion to meet a rival he comfortably outclassed just six months ago, could unleash several storm fronts on the horizon of the chess world.

It was not strange, then, that after winning the Candidatura tournament, the Russian Nepomniachtchi during the press conference, assured: “I don’t care who I’ll play the World Cup with”.

This Sunday, in the thirteenth and penultimate round, Nepo (as his colleagues call him), secured the conquest of the contest after equalizing with white pieces, in 34 moves of a Sicilian defense against the Hungarian Richard Rapport; thus he totaled 9 points out of a possible 13 and took a light advantage unattainable for his followers, the North American Hikaru Nakamura7.5 and the Chinese Ding Lirenwith 7, when there is only one day left for the closing of the event in the Spanish capital.

In this way, Nepomniachtchi became the first Russian chess player to win two Candidates tournaments in a row: (Yekaterinburg 2021 and Madrid 2022), and match the achievement that only three Soviet players had until today: Vassili Smislov (Zurich 1953 and Amsterdam 1956), Boris Spassky (Tbilisi 1965 and kyiv 1968) and Anatoly Karpov (Linares 1987 and London 1989) , throughout the history of these contests that began in Budapest, in 1950.

Perhaps it is not appropriate to call the triumph of a tournament by a world runner-up and No. 7 in the ranking a “bump”, but that catchphrase, commonly used in turf jargon, perhaps serves to draw a similarity this time with the world of wooden steeds.

It is that the Russian Nepomniachtchi arrived in Madrid without the lights of “candidate”, “favorite” or “enemy” as it happens in thoroughbred races; Those roles fell to the Chinese Ding Liren (current No. 2 in the world), the 19-year-old young superstar, the French of Iranian origin Alireza Firouzja (No. 3) and the Italian-American Fabiano Caruana (No. 4) . There is more.

Another group, often called “surprise” or “covered” on the racetracks, was divided between the Hungarian Rapport (26 years old and No. 8), the American Nakamura (34 years old and No. 11), the Azerbaijani Teimour Radjabov (35 years and N°13) and the Polish Jan Duda (24 years and N°16). So at the time of the preferences, the Russian chess player had been relegated; his real chances were downplayed and a win sounded as surprising as a bump.

It is that the memory of the severe emotional blow he suffered six months ago in Dubai, when during the World Cup dispute and after adding five consecutive draws with Carlsen, he fell in the 6th game and plunged into a deep crisis of discouragement from which he never came out. He accelerated the end and fell categorically (7.5 to 3.5) without having to complete the last three games.

In addition, since February 24 -with the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine- he entered into an internal conflict by joining the list of the 43 Russian chess players who signed a direct manifesto to President Putin requesting him to stop the war. He was also unable to avoid the sporting sanctions that prevented him from using his country’s flag, which was replaced by the FIDE symbol, during his stay in the event in Madrid. For all this, the Russian Nepo dragged a combo of concerns; too much weight for a mind that requires serenity and concentration to carry out an activity linked to ingenuity.

However, everything acted like a boomerang, and while the fans and specialists transferred their attention and pressure to the rest of the competitors, the Russian Nepo gained confidence and boosted his self-esteem; on the first day he swept the “candidate” Liren off the board, on the second he equalized with the “enemy” Caruana, and on the fourth he taught the “favorite” Firouzja a lesson. At the end of the first series of the league played in a double round, the Russian was the leader with a half-unit advantage.

“In this kind of tournaments the important thing is not to lose; and if after seven games I haven’t lost, it means I’m doing things right” said Nepo, with his usual humor and pragmatism during the development of the tournament.

In the second round, with the beginning of the revenge duels, his walk was even more overwhelming and his followers could not accompany him. It was not surprising that two days before the end the first place had already been secured, and today, with the tie, the conquest of the contest and the sole prize for first place: 76,000 euros, of which 48 thousand are for first place, and 28,000 as a result of the eight agreed draws. Each equality was awarded with 3,500 euros. He still has the result of the last wheel on Monday.

“If I were to take stock of my performance in Madrid, I would have to say that I have had some luck because in no game was I forced to win and never forced to press for victory,” assured the winner before leaving the game room after his consecration on clay Spanish.

Nepomniachtchi with Carlsen in the presentation of the duel in which the Norwegian swept Dubai (Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

Another schism?

After the death of the 4th official world chess champion, the Russian-born Frenchman, Alexander Alekhine, in 1946, the FIDE (International Chess Federation, according to its French acronym) took action on the organization of the world championships; before, in times of Steinitz (1886-1894), Lasker (1894-1921), Capablanca (1921-1927), Alekhine (1927-1946), Euwe (1935-1937), the monarchs were owners of the title and they chose the rival and imposed their whims and economic conditions. In 1927 Buenos Aires raised USD 10,000 to organize the World Cup between Capablanca and Alekhine, at the Argentine Chess Club. In 1950, the Candidature Cycle was born, which allowed the election of the candidate for the title.

However, Bobby Fischer, first and Garry Kasparov, later, were stripped of their world titles due to disagreements with FIDE. Fischer wanted to modify the regulations and Kasparov asked for greater financial recognition. The first withdrew from official competitions, the second created a parallel body and thereby produced a schism, with two world champions –official and unofficial- that required more than thirteen years to regularize. Curiously, both were replaced by the Soviet Anatoly Karpov, in 1975 and 1993.

Magnus Carlsen, 31 years old and world champion since 2013, after his fourth successful defense of the title in Dubai in 2021 against Nepomniachtchi, said during the closing ceremony of the event: “I have realized that I can live without the title of world champion But now is not the time to think about it. The important thing is to always have a motivation, and perhaps today it is to see the growth of Alireza Firouzja, No. 2 in the ranking. I think this is what motivates me the most today.” More clear…

If Carlsen decides to remain firm in the decision to only expose his world title against the young Firouzja (he finished last in Spain), FIDE could repeat the position assumed years ago and strip him of his champion status, which would produce a vacancy at title. That is why only tomorrow, with the end of the contest, the conquest of second place could be a new place to reach the world title. The North American Nakamura and the Chinese Liren, until now the escorts (tomorrow’s wheel is missing, in which they will face each other) await the definition. King Carlsen has the floor and the Russian Nepomniachtchi, like a crown prince, awaits the moment.

Winner Profile

Ian Nepomniachtchi was born in a Jewish home in Bryansk (380 kilometers from Moscow) on July 14, 1990. His grandfather Boris Iosifovich and his uncle, Igor, taught him the rudiments of the game when he was only 4 years old. Then coaches Valentin Evdokimenko, Valery Zilbershtein and Sergei Yanovsky completed the formation of him. At 7 years old he reached the chess strength of a 1st category player, and at 10 years old, little Nepo was noted as one of the three best children’s players in Russia. In 2000 he won the European U10 championship and, in 2002, the European and World U12 championships (relegating Carlsen to 3rd place). Being contemporaries (Nepo and Carlsen were born in 1990), both toured the international competitions for minors together, in which the Russian was far superior to the Norwegian.

During his adolescence and youth, Nepo discovered new hobbies. He became addicted and specialized in handling video games: Defense Of the Ancients (DOtA) and Hearthstone were his favorites and with the distraction he relegated the study of chess. That is why when in 2020 he won the Russian championship twice (the previous one was in 2010), and although he had achieved some other conquests in international competitions in Russia, Holland and Germany, the specialized critics of his country did not forgive him for his carelessness and he was treated as a volatile player, without fighting spirit and unprofessional.

Already in 2019 – after graduating from the Russian State Social University, with a specialization in Journalism – he was ranked in the Top Ten of the world ranking. By winning the FIDE Grand Prix in Israel, she secured a place for him in the following year’s Bid cycle in Yekaterinburg. The pandemic caused that contest to be suspended in March 2020 and resumed twelve months later. In April 2021 he established himself as the contender for the world title, held by Carlsen. He lost in a scandal in Dubai, and six months later he returns to activity surprising experts and connoisseurs: he wins the 2022 Candidacy tournament in Madrid, a feat only matched by three world champions. Quite a sign.

