FILE PHOTO: Interior of the Lower House of the Russian Parliament during a legislative session in Moscow, Russia, July 5, 2022. Russian State Duma/Courtesy via REUTERS

The Parliament of Russia on Tuesday approved a bill to toughen punishments for a series of crimes such as desertion, damage to military property and insubordination if committed during military mobilization or combat situations.

The bill, approved in its second and third readings on Tuesday by the lower house of parliament, the Duma, comes amid a debate inside Russia about a possible mobilization, a step that could significantly escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

The bill must now be approved by the upper house and signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law, steps considered mere formalities.

“Until today, the Russian criminal code did not have the concepts of ‘mobilization’ or ‘combat operations'”Pavel Chikov, head of the Agora law firm, which has represented a number of high-profile legal cases in Russia, told Reuters.

Under the new law, leaving the military unit in a period of mobilization or martial law could carry 10 years in prisoncompared to five years under current law.

The ones I know surrender to the enemy could also be sentenced to 10 years in jailand that sakeen could be sentenced to 15 years.

Another amendment contemplates 10 years in prison for those who refuse to go to combat or obey the orders of a superior.

The amendments to the law also include articles that penalize non-compliance with state orders in defense matters and with the conditions of state contracts.

Some Russian politicians and some nationalists have called for full mobilization. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

This amendment includes for the first time in the Russian Penal Code the concepts of “mobilization”, “martial law” and “state of war”.

The approval comes amid media reports that Russian soldiers in Ukraine are refusing to fight and trying to renounce military service.

The Kremlin said last week there was no discussion of a national mobilization to bolster the military campaign in Ukraine, days after a surprise Ukrainian offensive forced Russia to abandon almost the entire Kharkiv region.

But some Russian politicians and some nationalists have called for a full mobilization.

Unlike Ukraine, which declared general mobilization with the goal of reaching one million active soldiers, Russia has used only volunteers.

Russia describes its actions in Ukraine as a “special military operation,” and critics who call it a war or an invasion have been prosecuted under laws passed earlier this year against discrediting the military or spreading fake news about them.

