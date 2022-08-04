The Russian prosecutor’s office requested nine and a half years in prison for Brittney Griner, American basketball star

The prosecution asks for nine and a half years in prison against the American basketball player

The Russian Prosecutor’s Office He asked this Thursday for nine and a half years in prison against American women’s basketball star Brittney Grineraccused by Russia of cannabis trafficking, amid tensions between Moscow and Washington.

“I ask that Griner be sentenced to nine and a half years in prison in a colony [penal] of classical regime already a million rubles fine ($16,600), declared prosecutor Nikolai Vlasenko, according to an AFP journalist present at the hearing at the Kimkhi court, near Moscow.

Though doom seems almost certaingiven that Russian courts rarely acquit defendants and that Griner has admitted to having cannabis oil vape cartridges in his luggage, judges have considerable room for maneuver in passing sentence.

Lawyers for the Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist have pursued strategies to bolster the argument of Griner that he had no criminal intent and that the cartridges ended up in his luggage due to hasty packing. They have presented character witnesses from the Russian team he plays for in the WNBA offseason and written testimony from a doctor who said he prescribed cannabis for pain management.

An attorney for Griner’s defense team, Maria Blagovolina, argued that Griner carelessly brought the cartridges to Russia and only used the cannabis as medicine and only while in Arizona, where medical marijuana is legal. A prosecutor, Nikolai Vlasenko, argued that Griner deliberately packaged the cannabis oil.

It is not clear when the verdict will be announced. If he is not released, attention will turn to the possibility of a prisoner exchange.

Before her trial began in July, the State Department designated her as “wrongly detained,” putting her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who is actually the government’s top hostage negotiator.

Then last week, in an extraordinary move, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American jailed in Russia on an espionage conviction, would be released.

The call between Lavrov and Blinken marked the highest-level contact known between Washington and Moscow since Russia sent troops to Ukraine more than five months ago. The direct approach on Griner is at odds with US efforts to isolate the Kremlin.

People familiar with the proposal say it involves trading Griner and Whelan for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. This underscores the public pressure the White House has faced to secure Griner’s release.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday that Russia had responded in “bad faith” to the US government’s offer, a counteroffer that US officials do not consider serious. She did not want to give more details.

Russian officials have scoffed at US statements on the case, saying they show a lack of respect for Russian law. They kept a poker face, urging Washington to discuss the matter through “calm diplomacy, without disclosing speculative information.”

