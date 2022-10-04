The Russian Senate approved the annexation of the four Ukrainian provinces occupied by Kremlin troops

The Russian Senate will approve today the annexation of the four Ukrainian provinces occupied by Kremlin troops

The Russian Senate today unanimously approved the laws for the ratification of the annexation treaties signed last Friday by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, with the pro-Russian leaders of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, occupied by Kremlin troops during the invasion of the neighboring country.

The four laws were voted one by one and obtained the support of all the members of the Upper House of Parliament.

In this way, the legal process of approval of the treaties is concluded in the absence of the promulgation of the corresponding federal law at the hands of the president, Vladimir Putin.

On Monday the treaties were unanimously ratified by the Duma or Chamber of Deputies, where There wasn’t even a debate about it.

On Friday, the Kremlin held an event in Red Square to demand the annexation of the four regions taken by arms to Ukraine.

“This process is the logical continuation of the unification of the Russian lands that began in 2014 with the return to Russia of the republic of Crimea and the city of Sebastopol”, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who was in charge of presenting the projects.

The ratification treaties, which this Sunday received the approval of the Constitutional Court, establish that the official language in the new regions of this country will be Russianalthough the use of the Ukrainian, and the national currency, the ruble, will be allowed.

Both the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will keep their name as new entities of the Russian Federation.

According to experts, the annexation of those territories partially occupied by the Russian Army will require the reform of the Constitutionalready amended two years ago in a controversial referendum so that Putin can remain in power until 2036.

Then a clause was also introduced that prohibits the head of state from ceding to another country territories belonging to the Russian state.

A military uniform near a military vehicle in the city of Kurylivka, in Russia’s attack on Ukraine in the Kharkiv region

The annexation will force to amend article 65 of the Magna Carta, which includes 85 federal entities, which will now be 89.

parliamentary ratification coincides with the loss of territories in Donbas and southern Ukraine by the Russian Army, which has already forced Putin to decree partial mobilization.

The Ukrainian army announced on Monday the liberation of the town of Codin Donetskone of the four occupied regions that Russia has been annexed.

The spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevatymade the announcement on a Ukrainian television program and indicated that the army continues to stabilize the area of Lymana major city in the same region captured this weekend.

Putin and the four pro-Russian leaders signed annexation treaties in the Kremlin on Friday that are dead paper for kyiv and that have been rejected by the United States and the European Union, but also by allies of the Kremlin such as China, Turkey, India or Serbia.

(With information from EFE)

