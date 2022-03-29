The Russians behind the popular ‘Loop Hero’ offer their own free game torrent because they can’t even charge on Steam anymore

One of the best games of 2021 was the surprise indie ‘Loop Hero’, a simple but addictive masterpiece that is impossible to play once and was created by the small studio of Russian developers Four Quarters.

It is precisely these who, after the strong economic sanctions that Russia faces for invading Ukraine, have run out of ways to continue monetizing the game, one that had been quite successful until now. His response: upload the torrent to RuTracker and tell people to download it without obligation.

Loop Hero





Russian developers who distribute games through Steam are currently unable to receive sales revenue of the platform due to its use of state-owned banks. Visa and Mastercard announced that locally issued cards would no longer work outside of Russia, a problem for Russian gamers who rely on these cards to purchase games on Steam.

With this problem on top, in Four Quarters, which should be noted, they have made it clear that they are against the wardecided that the best way to continue offering the game to the public was through torrent downloadsand they have chosen a tracker famous for its own conflicts with the Russian authorities: the famous rutracker.org.

“We don’t know when all this will end, in difficult times we can all only help raise the pirate flag (along with a VPN)”

Interestingly, one of the solutions of Russia to deal with Silicon Valley’s refusal to sell them software was to legalize unauthorized copying, followed by this the famous RuTracker torrent tracker of Russian origin was unlocked (by mistake), one that has been banned in the country for years by Roskomnadzor.

RuTracker replied self-locking again restricting access to the portal to any Russian IP address. That is why the Four Quartes message goes hand in hand with the use of a VPN.

‘Loop Hero’ has reportedly sold up to 2 million copies since its release in 2021. The game is available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG, Humble, and the Nintendo Switch eShop. For the latter if there is no torrent worth.

