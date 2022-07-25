The Russo brothers, administrators of Infinity Conflict and Endgame, stroll clear of the brand new Avengers films

Regardless of being a dream mission, the administrators of Avengers: Infinity Conflict and Avengers: Endgame Joe and Anthony Russo is not going to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Surprise Studios boss Kevin Feige spoke to Cut-off date following Surprise’s Comedian-Con 2022 panel and was once requested if the Russo brothers would go back to the MCU for the following two Avengers films.

Kevin Feige unearths the Russo brothers aren’t directing the following ‘Avengers’ films #SDCC %.twitter.com/ivfoQdAlCk — Cut-off date Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 24, 2022

“They aren’t hooked up to itFeige stated.They’ve been, I feel, very direct about it. We like them, they love us. We wish to to find one thing to do in combination, however it isn’t this“.

The Russo brothers were requested a couple of imaginable go back to the MCU for a Secret Wars film for years, however steadily gave coy solutions that had been by no means a affirmation come what may. Just lately, they mentioned their love for Secret Wars and published that it was once the “best collection we adored rising up.”

Secret Wars was once first printed in 1984 and was once a twelve-issue restricted collection that was once a significant crossover match through which the Avengers, the X-Males, and the Incredible 4 teamed up towards an alien risk. He additionally offered the symbiote that will later turn out to be referred to as Venom.

You must know that those two upcoming Avengers films are not scheduled to be launched in theaters till Would possibly 2, 2025 and November 7, 2025, respectively. Because of this anything else may just alternate between every now and then, however Feige and the Surprise group obviously have every other plan presently.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will finish now not best Segment 6 of the MCU, but in addition The Multiverse Saga which is able to span Levels 4, 5 and six.

For extra on Surprise’s large panel at San Diego Comedian-Con 2022, take a look at the Black Panther first trailera brand new take a look at She-Hulk: Legal professional at Legislation, and new confirmations for Daredevil: Born Once more and Captain The united states 4.