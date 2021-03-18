The Russo brothers directed the new Fortnite trailer

It turns out that the beginning of the last season of Fortnite brought in a few family directors to direct the explosive Season 6 film trailer.

As revealed by Variety, the Russo brothers directed the trailer for Zero Crisis, which spawned the start of Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 6 yesterday, following the final Zero Crisis single-player mission.

“The Epic team has been fantastic to work with.”the duo said in a statement to Variety. “Fortnite holds a unique place in pop culture, and we believe Donald Mustard (Epic Games Creative Director) is a visionary storyteller who continues to take us all into uncharted territory.”.

Mustard said his team and the Russo brothers, whose latest movie is Cherry, starring Tom Holland, worked together to “Writing, storyboarding, and directing not only the opening movie, but also much of the character setup in Chapter 2, Season 6, which has yet to be revealed.”, according to Variety.

This isn’t the first time the directorial duo has worked with Epic Games. In fact, in the past Thanos was brought into the game as a crossover event from Fortnite and Avengers: Infinity War. That crossover happened after the Russo brothers contacted Epic directly.

“During the last few months, while we were editing Infinity War, we took breaks to get on and play some games.”said Joe Russo. “And then we started thinking, ‘How cool would it be to have some kind of mix between the Avengers and Fortnite? So we stalk Donald [Mustard].”.

If you haven’t already done so, we recommend you take a look at the Fortnite Zero Crisis gameplay (the end of Season 5). Also, we remind you that we have published an article in which we tell you how to unlock all the styles of Agent Jones.