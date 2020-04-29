The Russo Brothers Talk Extraction, Marvel, Chris Hemsworth And More

Which means storytellers just like the Russo Brothers are shifting to streaming, and the brothers have been company on the ReelBlend podcast to debate Extraction, the film they’re bringing to Netflix with lead actor Chris Hemsworth. The brothers have been company on the podcast earlier than, having joined Sean O’Connell and Kevin McCarthy the Monday after Avengers: Endgame opened. We’re THRILLED to have them again, and we predict you guys will dig this dialog.