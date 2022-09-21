The RX 7000 promise to be 50% more efficient: AMD will present its GPUs on November 3

Lisa Su’s shows off the performance per watt of the upcoming RDNA 3 family graphics cards.

RDNA 3the next generation of graphics cards from AMD, will be presented on November 3, and the red company has already begun to boast excellent efficiency in terms of performance per watt. Throughout the year, the Lisa Su’s company has been warning that its new graphic architecture it was going to arrive this year. Three months from the end of 2022, we still hadn’t even had a presentation, but we’re finally going to see what they’ve been working on to compete with the RTX 4090 and 4080.

of which they should be called RX 7000 (but this is just speculation) almost, almost nothing is known, and this is surprising, because leaks are the order of the day. It is seen that AMD has managed to protect well any secret that could compromise them, but it has been seen as very pertinent to open mouths with this juicy entry on its official blog in which it talks about the advances in energy efficiency.

It is not possible to speak of concrete, and we would fall into hypocrisy if we did not prepare the raised eyebrow to face this information (as when we have seen the comparisons of the RTX 4090 and 4080), but the red one, with its arrival at 5nm fabrication node (below the 4nm of the Ada Lovelace) wants to achieve a 50% improvement in performance per watt with respect to the RDNA 2 architecture of its RX 6000. It is worth wondering if we will ever have an equivalent range of the RX 6800 XT that for the same consumption of 400 W will offer twice the performance…

On the other hand, the president of the company, Lisa Su, has confirmed that these GPUs will be built with chiplets, something that had been rumored and that is a radical evolution for these components. Apparently, these encapsulated will combine graphical process blocks with the I/O dies to interconnect it with the rest of the system to extract the maximum possible performance. That is to say, they are not raised as a “multiGPU amalgamation“.

