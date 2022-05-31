The Ryzen 7 5800X is one of the best processors for gaming, and now you can get it at an all-time low on Amazon

Increasingly, the market is recovering from overpricing in gaming components that he has been experiencing for the past two years. So although we still have to pay more when it comes to graphics cards, it is not a bad time to configure a complete gaming PC by parts.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Processor (8C/16T, 36MB Cache, up to 4.7GHz Max Boost)

Above all, thanks to the good prices that we find in certain components to play, as is the case with processors. Like this AMD Ryzen, which has now just hit its all-time low on Amazonso that we can get hold of it for just 319 euros in that store (compared to more than 400 euros of its recommended retail price).





We are talking about AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X, one of the best gaming CPUs of this generation. Which, in combination with solvent hardware, especially a recent graphics card, allows us to play at high frame rates per second. Mainly in low resolutions such as 1080p, where a greater weight falls on the CPU than on the GPU.

This Ryzen 7 5800X has everything we ask of a processor to play in the middle of 2022: 8 cores and 16 threads, base and turbo frequencies of 3.8 and 4.7 GHz, respectively, a 32 MB cache and a 7 nanometer manufacturing. As well as a TDP of 105 W. Of course, to be able to use it without problems, we must have a motherboard compatible with latest generation AMD processors.