The sad reason why Kevin Durant was not present at the NBA All Star Game

The great figure of Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant, missed the great All-Star Game from NBA which was held in Cleveland, Ohio and in which precisely he had to captain his team in the duel against the Team LeBromcommanded by James.

The 33-year-old American is injured, which is why he was not going to play, but he was going to be present at the stadium. However, hours before the start of the event, the death of his grandmother, who died this morning, was confirmed. “It is with great sadness that we share with family and friends that our dear and sweet mom, Barbara A. Davismade the transition early this morning,” wrote the mother of DurantWanda Durant , On Instagram. “Words cannot describe how our family is feeling (during) this time. We want to thank everyone for their prayers, condolences and well wishes. God is GOOD and his PEACE comforts us all, ”she closed.

Durant was also to be honored on Sunday as one of the 75 best players of all time from NBA at a ceremony to mark the league’s 75th anniversary. She will miss the ceremony to be with her family. It is worth remembering that Barabara Davis He raised Durant and accompanied him as a child, especially in his most difficult moments as a child in school, when he was teased by his classmates for being too tall.

Kervin Durant with his grandmother

Nor was the escort of the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell. The 25-year-old American, champion of the 2018 Slam Dunk Contesthad been selected as a reserve on LeBron James’ team, but illness kept him out.

“It is a great honor and it has always been a dream of mine to be selected as an NBA All-Star”Mitchell had said. “Unfortunately, I will not be able to play in tonight’s All-Star Game due to upper respiratory illness. I am focused on recovering and getting back on the court”, he said.

The Jazz man has averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Utah franchisewhich ranks fourth in the Western Conference going 36-22, 12 games behind the league-leading Phoenix Suns.

